Annual trivia challenge returns
EAU CLAIRE — The 6th Annual Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenges commences at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Teams of eight will compete in Jeopardy-style trivia for prizes and bragging rights. Cash bar, bucket raffles, free appetizers and sweets will be available. This event is for adults 18 and up, and is limited to 20 teams.
Admission is $20 per person. Tickets are available for purchase at ecct.org.
Comedy at The Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents comedian Ellie Hino live at The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St., at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hino is a Minneapolis-based stand-up comic with a heart of gold. She appeared in 2019’s Limestone Comedy Festival, Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival and the “Best of the Fest” show at the 10,000 Laughs Festival.
Hino is a super mom, a mediocre wife and an all-around delight. Her comedy is silly and honest, and sometimes focuses on the naked truths of married life and motherhood.
Advanced tickets are $10, $15 at the door. This show is recommended for adults 18 and up. Tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.org.
Area libraries to host trivia night
AUGUSTA — Do you love to read books? The Amery, Augusta, Clear Lake, Ellsworth, Ladysmith and Prescott Libraries are hosting a virtual trivia event from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Teens and adults are invited to show off their literary knowledge in this fun, fast-paced virtual trivia game. Participants are asked to register at bit.ly/trivia224 to receive a Zoom link to join the event. It is recommended that players download the Zoom and Kahoot! apps prior to signing in to play, as this will speed up the process.
Families are welcome to participate, but the libraries ask that at least one person be 13 or over on each team. There is no limit to the number of players allowed on each team. All teams will submit a single answer to each of the multiple choice questions using the Kahoot! app. The winning team will earn bragging rights.
For more information, visit augustalibrary.org, call 715-286-2070, email aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone St.
Mountain Men of Northwestern Wisconsin to host free men’s night
RICE LAKE — The Mountain Men of Northwestern Wisconsin will host a free night of revival at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at the Rice Lake High School auditorium, 30 S. Wisconsin Ave.
This event is open to men of all ages interested in enjoying a free night of barbecue dinner, sharing and fellowship, with music and teaching by Josh Edwards. This is a non-denominational event.
Josh Edwards is a missionary with a ministry called “Time to Revive,” an organization dedicated toward educating men in the Christian faiths. Edwards has been ministering and speaking for the past 20 years. He is known as a worship leader, musician, songwriter and recording artist.
The Mountain Men are a group of Christian men, inter-denominational, from the area. They are self-proclaimed “faith builders” and mountain outfitters who ask men to come and grow with them.
