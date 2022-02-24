String quartet concert approaches
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire professor Tulio Rondón, the Eileen Phillips Cohen String Quartet and the Blugold String Quartet will present the music of Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Jamf Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The composer, who was from the Caribbean Island of Guadaloupe, was the son of an enslaved woman of African descent and a wealthy French plantation owner.
This event is coordinated in unison with the exhibition of “The Bias Inside Us,” a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition. The interactive exhibit is on display in the James W. Hansen gallery from Feb. 26 through March 27.
The performance is free to attend, but prior reservation is required. Tickets can be reserved at pablocenter.com.
The Pablo Center requires that all guests wear face masks. Guests over the age of 12 must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Jazz concert at the Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center will present “Bessie, Billie, Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre.
From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. Both within their music and outside of the clubs and concert halls, they wielded their exceptional talents to combat racial prejudice, sexism and poverty.
Whether powerfully and playfully claiming her autonomy and sexuality (Bessie Smith), forcing America to acknowledge the racism pervasive in the American South and beyond (Billie Holiday), or giving voice to the Civil Rights movement with stirring protest anthems (Nina Simone), these trailblazing singers spoke to and for the disenfranchised as women, African-Americans and artists. All three women defied social norms, embracing self-empowerment through their art.
Produced by Grammy Award-winning Eli Wolf (Norah Jones, Cassandra Wilson), and with arrangements by pianist and musical director Carmen Staaf (Dee Dee Bridgewater), “Bessie, Billie, Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz” features three dynamic vocalists, each a rising star in her own right: Charenée Wade (a regular performer with Jazz at Lincoln Center), Vanisha Gould (recognized for her esteemed work at NYC jazz venues) and Tahira Clayton (co-leader, WIJO, Women in Jazz Organization). Presented in affiliation with WIJO and backed by an all-female band, Wade, Gould and Clayton celebrate the enduring legacies of these iconic women and artists with performances of their classic songs, including Bessie Smith’s “Downhearted Blues,” Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” and Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam.”
The musical and social legacies of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone remain as relevant as ever. Their contributions resonate with today’s artists across many genres, as well as with ongoing movements toward progress and equality for women, African-Americans and the LGBTQ community.
Admission starts at $25. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Michael Perry to perform soon
MENOMONIE — Comedian and author Michael Perry is slated to perform at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Perry’s “Sneezing Cow Stories” recount his experiences as a farm kid who accidentally made a career out of going off on tangents, so expect a night of fresh stories and unexpected laughs.
“The guinea pig story, the beer tent story, the kidney stone story … folks still enjoy hearing those, and I never tire of telling them,” says Perry. “It’s like we’re sharing a favorite song. But it’s also fun to be mid-show, trigger some memory or recollection, and just chase after it. See what we wander into together. That’s where some of the biggest laughs or most powerful moments are born.”
Admission starts at $23. Tickets are available for purchase at mabeltainter.org. Masks are required.
Freedom Songs coming to Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., will host the Bright Star Theater Company’s “Freedom Sings” concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
From the work songs of the fields of people who were enduring the bonds of slavery, to Ragtime, Jazz, R&B and other inspired spirituals of the Civil Rights Movement, “Freedom Songs” follows the compelling story of the role that music played in the history of Black Americans.
Meet incredible Americans like Scott Joplin, Billy Holladay, Little Richard and more in a tale that is sure to intrigue audiences of all ages.
Admission to “Freedom Songs” starts at $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $3 for youth 5-17 and free for youth under 5. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.
‘Jackie Robinson’ show nears
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bright Star Theater Company will present “Jackie Robinson” at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Heyde Center.
Jackie Robinson’s number “42” has come to symbolize the triumph of the human spirit over incredible odds. This biographical tale follows the life of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues. A real-life hero and a tribute to the power of persistence and determination in the face of adversity, see why Jackie Robinson has inspired so many people both in and out of sports.
Admission starts at $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for youth 5-17 and free for youth under 5. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.
From staff reports