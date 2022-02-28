Russian Ballet coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Russian Ballet Theatre will perform its new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “Swan Lake,” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet and adds her vision and something more, that undoubtedly will leave audiences flushed with emotion.
RBT’s dancers bring her choreography to life along with the new, exquisite, hand-painted sets and 150 new hand-sewn costumes. Designed by the young, accomplished Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall), these are in the century-old tradition of the great theatrical masters.
SFX makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) completes the already perfect glittering fantasy that is Swan Lake.
Admission starts at $35. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Fundraiser concert approaches
EAU CLAIRE — Hosted by local drag icon Khloe Wold, the “Give a Buck!” fundraiser concert kicks off in the Jamf Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today at the Pablo Center.
“Give a Buck!” will feature a night of performances by The Singing Statesmen, Women’s Concert Chorale and a handful of UW-Eau Claire a cappella ensembles. Guests may even get to see a local drag legend or two take to the stage.
All proceeds from “Give a Buck!” will fund a scholarship for UW-Eau Claire queer students of color.
Admission starts at $15 for adults and $5 for students 12 and older.
Empty Bowls event coming up
EAU CLAIRE — Feed My People Food Bank, 2610 Alpine Rd., will host Empty Bowls today through Thursday.
Help families in need by purchasing a bowl gift box. Each purchase supports the hunger relief mission of Feed My People and includes an exclusive soup recipe, locally sourced secret soup ingredients, access to a Pablo Center production of the soup being made, and a locally handcrafted bowl.
Choose the drive-thru option on Wednesday to pick up a randomly selected gift box, or a limited choose-your-own-bowl experience today and Thursday.
Costs range from $20-40. For more information, visit give.fmpfoodbank.org.
Comedian to perform at Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents comedian Derek Sheen live at The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St., at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Sheen is a cuddly mess of insecurities and a gifted, one-of-a-kind storyteller. His ability to mine humor from the dark, humid corners of the human condition has made him a cult favorite of comedy nerds around the globe.
Despite a lack of television or film credits, Sheen has amassed a loyal fan base touring with comedy legends Brian Posehn, Patton Oswalt and Janeane Garofalo.
Sheen has released four critically acclaimed albums on Minneapolis, Minn.-based Stand Up! Records, with Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel.
Advance admission is $10, $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available for purchase at volumeonetickets.org.
Suffrage event nears at Mabel
MENOMONIE — The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E, will present an original production by the Eau Claire Women in Theater, hosted by the Chippewa Valley League of Women Voters, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Failure Is Impossible,” a Women’s History Month event, is a reader theater script imagining a reunion of leading suffragists in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment.
“Failure Is Impossible” will be followed by an hour-long social hour. Masks are required in the theatre.
This show is free to attend.
