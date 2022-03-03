Irish musicians at Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The award-winning Irish quartet JigJam is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St.
Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre that has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.
Described as “the best Irish group so far in bluegrass,” this sharply dressed quartet delivers an energy-fueled, foot-stomping live performance.
All multi-instrumentalists, JigJam interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage, which creates an experience that is pleasing to both the eye and the ear.
Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $9 for youth. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.
UW-EC faculty to perform
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will present “First Fridays: Reed Trios” at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Room of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
This concert will feature UW-Eau Claire faculty members Jennifer Fraley (clarinet), Christa Garvey (oboe) and Trent Jacobs (bassoon) in a program of chamber music written for reed trios.
Admission starts at $5 for adults, 50 cents for youth and students. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Until March 12, all guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face coverings and present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
For more university events, visit https://calendar.uwec.edu/music-arts/month.
UW-EC presents ‘Silent Sky’
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will present several productions of “Silent Sky” between today and March 13 at the Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
“Silent Sky,” set in 1900, follows the tale of Henrietta Leavitt has she works at Harvard University as a human computer. When she arrives, she is told that she will not be able to do any sort of astronomical discovery, as she will only log the stars photographed by the men of the department. However, Henrietta will not be dissuaded, and begins the process of recording the changes in Cepheid stars — a scientific discovery that has profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy.
Henrietta’s relationships strain under her obsessive work ethic. Her sister, Margaret; her love interest, Peter Shaw; and her colleagues, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, all find themselves pushed aside in favor of a great cosmic mystery. “Silent Sky” is the poignant tale of a woman’s dedication to the stars, and the human touch that makes life under the vast sky beautiful and timeless.
Showtimes are as follows:
- Fri. Mar. 4 — 7:30-9:30pm
- Sat. Mar. 5 — 7:30-9:30pm
- Sun. Mar. 6 — 1:30-3:30pm
- Thu. Mar. 10 — 7:30-9:30pm
- Fri. Mar. 11 — 7:30-9:30pm
- Sat. Mar. 12 — 7:30-9:30pm
- Sun. Mar. 13 — 1:30-3:30pm
Admission is $18 for the public. Discounted tickets are available for UW-Eau Claire students and faculty. Tickets may be purchased at uwec.universitytickets.com.
UW-RF band show coming
RIVER FALLS — The UW-River Falls Symphony Band and St. Croix Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the Abbott Concert Hall of the Kleinpell Fine Arts building, 420 E. Cascade Ave.
The band is made up of UW-River Falls students and the orchestra of students and musicians from the greater St. Croix Valley. UW-River Falls Music Professor Kris Tjornehoj will conduct.
The program includes a world premiere by UW-River Falls Professor Emeritus J. Michael Roy titled “Triquetra: The Trinity Celtic Knot,” featuring Denny McGinn on the horn. Other highlights include music from “The Damnation of Faust,” “Hansel and Gretel” and symphonic dances from “West Side Story.”
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for students. Tickets are only available at the door.
Regis High production nears
EAU CLAIRE — Regis High School will present a community theatre production of “The Secret Garden” at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the school’s Fr. Dowd Auditorium, 2100 Fenwick Ave.
Tickets to this all-ages event are $10. Children 5 and under may attend for free. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. For more information, call 715-830-2271.
From staff reports