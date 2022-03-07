CVTG play premieres soon
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will premiere it’s production of “The Savannah Sipping Society” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in The Grand Theatre, 102 West Grand Ave.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” a delightful comedic drama, follows the story of four middle-aged women who, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour.
Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic struggling with a surprise career derailment. Dot is starting her life over after the loss of her husband. Marlafaye has just moved to Savannah after losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. And spunky Jinx offers her services as a much-needed life coach.
Through laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these women bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives, discovering that it’s never too late to make new friends.
Additional showtimes of “The Savannah Sipping Society” are as follows:
- March 10-12, 17-19 at 7:30 p.m.
- March 13 and 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 for adults and seniors, $12 for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased online at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529.
Guests of The Grand Theatre 12 and up must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door. Audience members 2 and up must wear face masks.
Backwoods Comedy Tour nears
EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will present comedian Ginger Billy at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Jamf Theatre.
Rompers, gnats and swampy, hot summer days — these are just a few things that Ginger Billy feels strongly about.
Shirtless and tattooed, Ginger Billy gives viewers an unfiltered humorous look into life in rural Upstate South Carolina. And he’s doing it all on his own in his “Backwoods Comedy Tour.”
Based in Union, S.C., Ginger Billy is one of the fastest rising comedians on the planet. With over 10 million followers across social media, sold out shows nationwide, close to a million YouTube subscribers, and around 80 million views of each of his videos, the new face of redneck comedy is taking over the genre.
Admission to “Ginger Billy — Backwoods Comedy Tour” starts at $43.50. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.com.
Until March 12, guests of the Pablo Center are still required to wear face coverings and present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Museum to celebrate new book
EAU CLAIRE — Though the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., has ended its long-lived tradition of displaying live chicks every spring, a new book allows the story of one of the last of these chicks to live on forever.
At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the museum invites the public to meet the real “Granny Gladys” and others who appear as characters in the new picture book “Furball.”
The book’s coauthors and illustrator, Eleanor Jones, Mary F.C. Pratt and Kurt F. Shaffert will attend via Zoom to share how the book came together. This free event is available in-person or via Zoom, and pre-registration is requested through cvmuseum.com.
Before Furball the chick, hundreds of other fluffy, ball-shaped hatchlings had spent their early lives at the museum. Every spring, dating back to 1988, the Chippewa Valley Museum rolled out a special incubator for viewing the chicks. This program concluded in 2018.
Spring chicks at the museum would have ended after 29 years if Gladys Webb, who became affectionately known by museum staff as “The Chicken Whisperer,” hadn’t volunteered to see the program through its final year.
“I hated to see the long-lived tradition come to an abrupt end, but I think I went a little overboard,” she says. Webb checked on and cared for the chicks daily to be sure as many as possible could make it safely to a “forever home” once they had outgrown their incubator.
Everyone who visited the museum in spring of 2018 was enamored by tales of Gladys working alongside the child of one of the museum’s employees to care for the chicks. When Eleanor Jones, who spent her career writing for WEAU and teaching English at UW-Eau Claire, heard how Gladys nursed a baby chick back to health in her home while keeping it safe from two cats, she knew she had to write the story. So Gladys became “Granny Gladys” and “Furball” became the heartwarming tale of a special trio that spans a museum, a home and a splendid homestead.
The book is currently available for purchase through the museum’s store and at Dotters Books.
