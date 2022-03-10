Banff Festival returns to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will return to the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the RCU Theatre.
Experience high-adrenaline action and films that will transport you across the globe in search of adventure. The BMFF World Tour, a program of the Banff Centre in Canada, is the largest and one of the most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world. Approximately 400 films are entered into the annual festival. Award-winning films and audience favorites are among those chosen for the World Tour.
The 2021 World Tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films. It is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the world.
Admission starts at $20 for adults and $10 for youth 16 and under. UW-Eau Claire student tickets are $5 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Aretha Franklin tribute nears
EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center will present “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the RCU Theatre.
With a legendary career spanning several generations and a multitude of genres, Aretha Franklin truly earned her title, “The Queen of Soul.” Franklin’s expressive and powerful vocals, complemented by skillfully executed yet profound piano melodies, propelled her to international stardom in the ‘60s.
Beloved by musicians and listeners alike, Franklin is recognized as the most successful female recording artist in history with 112 charted singles on Billboard, 18 Grammy Awards and over 75 million records sold.
Franklin continued to perform well into the later years of her illustrious life. During this time, musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed toured along with Franklin, developing a strong mentee relationship with the soul legend. In “Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” Sneed pays homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits including “Respect,” “Knew You Were Waiting,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Precious Memories,” “Think,” “Until You Come Back To Me,” “Daydreaming,” “Freeway,” “Natural Woman” and others.
Joining the tour will be four-time Grammy Award-winner and multiple Stellar and GMA Dove Award-winner Karen Clark Sheard. A gospel music legend and a part of a musical dynasty, Clark Sheard is renowned throughout the music industry for her signature, one-of-a-kind multi-octave vocal range and ability.
Admission starts at $30. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org. Until March 12, guests of the Pablo Center must wear face coverings. Patrons over the age of 12 must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Gaelic Storm to perform soon
EAU CLAIRE — The chart-topping, multi-national Celtic band Gaelic storm will take to the RCU Theatre state at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center.
After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, Gaelic Storm is looking sharper than ever with their latest release, “Matching Sweaters.” The new album mixes traditional Irish music with modern influences, creating a sound that’s as wide-ranging as the band’s own audience.
Admission starts at $32. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
John Berry show coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Grammy Award-winning country star John Barry will perform at the Pablo Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Jamf Theatre.
Berry continues to celebrate 40 years as a country music performer and songwriter, as well as his 26th anniversary since signing his first record deal with his most recent single, “The Richest Man,” from the new album, “Thomas Road.”
In 2019, Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring 35 treatments combined of radiation and chemotherapy. In 2018, he charted at #30 on the Music Row Breakout Charts with the single, “Beautifully Broken,” which is featured in the soundtrack for the movie of the same name. The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts of the 1990s with such mega hits as “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.”
ECCT play premieres Saturday
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present their production of “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are In a Play” at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Elephant and Piggie are the best, best, “bestus” friends. When they’re invited to a party thrown by The Squirrelles, a day of adventure begins in this musical based on the popular books by Mo Willems.
Admission is $16 for adults and seniors, $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available at ecct.org.
Symphony concert at UW-EC
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s Wind Symphony and Symphony Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Gantner Concert Hall of the Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St., on Saturday.
This concert will feature a variety of standard and contemporary concert band works. John R. Steward and Phillip Ostrander will conduct.
Masks are encouraged, but not required. General public admission is $7. Admission for seniors and children under 17 is $5. University students and staff admission is $2. Tickets are available at uwec.universitytickets.com.
From staff reports