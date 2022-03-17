MENOMONIE — The Celtic Angels will bring their authentic Irish song and dance to the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, the Celtic Angels enable their audiences to experience the real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song is something these entertainers take very seriously.
Members of the Celtic Angels include Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston and Ellie Mullane — Irish to the core and seasoned entertainers, all.
The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance, perform with athletic precision in routines that leave audiences breathless. Their rhythm and artistry are astonishing.
The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show with flawless interpretations of authentic Irish Trad instrumentals.
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will take to the Jamf Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“ECCO: Baroque Treasures” will feature several pieces by Vivaldi, Bach and Händel from the Baroque period, including Vivaldi’s choir piece, “Magnificat,” combining the ECCO with the Schola Cantorum choir.
Saturday’s featured soloist is Laurie Craig on piccolo.
Admission starts at $32. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
An EC birthday celebration
EAU CLAIRE — In celebration of Eau Claire’s 150th birthday, the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., will kick-of the festivities with City Manager Dave Solberg at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Solberg will deliver a special proclamation at noon. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the public is invited to stop in for a piece of cake, learn about community plans to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial and see a “Then and Now” slideshow of the city’s history.