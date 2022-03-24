Keeping the legacy alive
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The descendant of a pair of country music legends is set to hit the stage in Chippewa Falls.
Brianna Harness, great-granddaughter of country stars Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, is scheduled to perform at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., at 6 p.m. on Saturday alongside her father Struggle Jennings and special guests Caitlynne Curtis and A Killer’s Confession. While the young singer-songwriter has country music in her veins, she said that doesn’t influence her musical stylings.
“I followed my own intuition on what kind of music I wanted to make,” Harness said. “The true inspiration for my writing is to inspire other people and let them know they’re not alone in whatever situation they’re going through.”
Establishing your own style and identity as a musician is hard enough, but having the shadow of two musical legends hanging over your bloodline can make things even harder. Even though she is descended from Jennings and Colter, Harness said she had a fairly average upbringing.
“Growing up was pretty normal, actually,” Harness said. “Waylon (Jennings) died when I was really young, and my dad has been chasing a career in the music industry my whole life. I’ve always seen the ins and outs of music, and the different routes you can take with it, so for a long time I didn’t see myself making a career in music because I knew all that came with it.”
More than anything, Harness said she is excited to tour with her father, rapper Struggle Jennings, and continue to perform her own original music. Harness just released her latest single “Lonely,” and is prepping a new full-length studio album, “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” later this summer.
For more information, visit gochippewacounty.com.
Brubeck Brothers at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Brubeck Brothers will take to the Jamf Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966 — more than a half century ago.
The pair has subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet.
Admission starts at $35. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Mabel to host benefit concert
MENOMONIE — The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East, will host a benefit concert to support relief in Ukraine starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
Local band Home Grown Tomatoes will perform a free concert. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
All proceeds will go toward Ukraine Relief for emergency supplies via CARE.
Heyde auction begins Monday
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts will host its annual online auction between 8 a.m. on March 28 and 4 p.m. on April 4.
This annual auction offers members of the community the opportunity to win unique experiences and gifts from area businesses. Funds raised will go toward covering ongoing operations at the Heyde Center, keeping tickets more affordable and the building more accessible.
For a sneak peek at this year’s auction items, visit http://www.biddingowl.com/heydecenter. The auction will take place at the same address. For more information, email events@cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.
Comedian performance nears
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley Eagles Club, 2588 State Hwy 53, will present comedian Terry McNeely at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
McNeely could easily earn the title of “Crall Critic to the Suburban World.” As a comedian, he has played nationwide in comedy clubs and casinos, while simultaneously juggling a career in acting on networks like Comedy Central, CBS and TLC.
Admission is $28 and includes pizza. This show is for patrons 21 and up. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
