‘Whose Live Anyway?’ at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The live version of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” is coming to the RCU Theatre at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Gary Anthony Williams will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.
Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you just might be asked to join the cast onstage.
“Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show, as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Berkach.
Admission starts at $45. All ages are welcome, but the show does feature some “PG-13” language. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Carlene Carter takes to Mabel stage
MENOMONIE — Carlene Carter will take to the Mabel Tainter stage, 205 Main St. East, at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Carter is the daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter to Johnny Cash. Her most recent album release was “Carter Girl,” a Don Was-produced collection of Carter Family songs and originals, inspired by her family. Carter spent the better part of the last few years on the road with John Mellencamp, both as a support act and to join him on stage nightly to perform duets.
Admission is $37. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org.
Art show returns to Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., will host its 58th Annual Spring Art Show from 12-4 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays beginning Sunday and ending April 15.
The Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Heyde Center and The Chippewa Herald invite local artists to submit their artwork. This non-juried, community art exhibition includes original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative art forms from artists in the Chippewa Valley and beyond.
This event is free to attend.
‘Remembering Brahams’ nears
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will present “First Fridays: Remembering Brahams” at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Room of the Pablo Center.
The music of Johannes Brahams remains incredibly popular with performers and audiences alike, and this concert will commemorate the 125th anniversary of his death. This program will feature chamber music, including the “Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano,” “Gestillte Sehnsucht (Op.91, no.1)” and other gems.
Admission starts at $5 for adults, 50 cents for youth and students. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Jerrika Mighelle to perform soon
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire’s own Jerrika Mighelle will perform in the Pablo Center’s Experience Center at 9 p.m. tonight.
Grab a cocktail and settle in for an evening of great music. Singer/songwriter Mighelle released her first solo album in 2017. This album has been described as a weighty and atmospheric gem, rife with raw emotions and existential longing.
Mighelle has toured regionally for a year and a half, gaining attention for her haunting vocals and charming stage presence. Her most recent album, “Brightest star,” was released in February 2021 and is available on all streaming services.
This event is free and open to the public.
Comedy show coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — “Church Basement Ladies,” a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there, will debut at the Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. An additional showing will be at 6:30 p.m. that same day.
“Church Basement Ladies” features four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota church. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, “Church Basement Ladies” give audiences a touching, funny look at their lives as we see them handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding.
They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young and keep the Pastor on due course while thoroughly enjoying (and tolerating) each other.
Admission starts at $25. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Comedy at The Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy will present comedians Ryan Kahl and Grant Winkels at The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St., at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Kahl and Winkels are two prolific comedians from Minneapolis, Minn. Kahl is a co-founder and cop-roducer of Clear Water Comedy.
Admission starts at $7.94. For tickets, visit volumeonetickets.org.
