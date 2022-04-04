Beer Hunt.png

Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co. will host an adult Beer Hunt in celebration of the Easter season on Thursday.

 Contributed photo

Leinie’s Beer Hunt nears

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Leinenkugel’s will host an Easter Beer Hunt at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.

Unlike a typical egg hunt, adults can have fun hunting for beer and Leinie’s merchandise all over the Lodge and brewery grounds.

Prizes range from $1-$200, including beer, merch and gift cards. Limited tickets are available. Guests must bring a bag or basket. Prizes are not guaranteed.

Admission is $10. This event is for adults 21 and up. For more information, visit facebook.com/Leinenkugelsleinielodge.

CVWG celebrates Poetry Month

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will co-sponsor a virtual event at 7 p.m. tonight featuring writer and poet Saba Keramati.

Organizers invite poets and poetry lovers to enjoy a live discussion on the benefits of experimenting with poetic form and how it can free one’s mind from overthinking.

To register for “Kickstart Your Poetry: Experiments and Forms with Saba Keramati” visit www.cvwritersguild.org/events. This is a free event.

Learn more about Keramati at www.sabakeramati.com.

CVTC to host spring gala

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., will host an alumni spring gala event at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The gala will feature a dueling piano concert.

Admission is $35 per person, $60 per couple. For more information, visit cvtc.edu.

From staff reports