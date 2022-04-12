UW-EC: Concert Band Festival at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE —The UW-Eau Claire Concert Band Festival is being held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Pablo Center at The Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The inaugural Concert Band Festival will feature performances and clinics throughout the day by various high school bands. Participants will perform on the stage in the RCU Theatre and receive a clinic by UW-EC faculty or guest clinicians. The festival will conclude with a performance by the UW-EC Wind Symphony and Symphony Band, conducted by Dr. John R. Stewart and Dr. Phillip Ostrander.
Tickets start at $7 for adults and $.50 for youth and students. Information is available at pablocenter.org.
UW-EC: University Symphony Orchestra performs at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE —The University Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 on the RCU Theatre stage at The Pablo Center at The Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The University Symphony Orchestra is a select ensemble of 70 to 80 musicians who are both music major, minor and non-music major students. Audience members will feel the passion of the conductor, Nobuyoshi Yasuda, as he leads the students in the performance. The orchestra is known for its dramatic performances of symphonic classics of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.
Tickets start at $7 for adults and $.50 for youth and students. For more information visit pablocenter.org.
Book talk at Chippewa Falls Public Library
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dr. Daniel Ruefman, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stout will be discussing his new book, a memoir, titled: “What the Fuzz: Survival Stories of a Minor League Mascot” at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St.
The book recounts the hilarious, heartwarming and out-of-the-box stories that happen while working as a glorified stuffed animal. The event is free and open to the public, no registration is required. Books will be available for purchase at the talk.
Shafer artist reception happening at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Barbara and Anders Shafer will be having a reception and art talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 in the Riverfront Room at The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Grab a drink at the lobby bar and join the Shafers for an evening of artful conversations. Meet the artists behind one of Pablo’s latest exhibits, listen to their stories and methods and ask them questions about their work in an enjoyable evening of free-flowing conversation.
The exhibit, “Two Artists From Eau Claire”, focuses on the human form and is influenced by dance and the patterns of dark and light falling upon a figure. The gallery will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. More information on the exhibit can be found at pablocenter.org.
Stand up by Mike Lester at Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Clearwater Comedy presents Mike Lester at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Brickhouse Pub and Grub, 2233 Birch St.
Lester is a standup comedian and actor originally from Minneapolis. He was voted one of Minnesota’s City Pages Artists of the Year in 2016.
Lester previously ran a popular online sketch series along with his group Lestaril. The serie’s showcased Lester’s dark wit and unique brand of humor. In 2017, he appeared in two online ads for Cheez-Its produced by “Funny Or Die.”
Mike served as story and copy lead for Superplastic. He made his writing and acting debut in the first season of “The Browns Show,” starring Drag Queen superstar Tammie Brown on the OUT network and Apple TV.
In December 2021, Lester recorded his debut album with Helium Records. The album is set to be released sometime in 2022.
Lester’s stand up can be seen on the sixth season of “Coming to the Stage,” available on Amazon Prime.
Tickets for the show are available at volumeonetickets.org. More information about the event can be found at volumeone.org or by searching on Facebook.
From staff reports