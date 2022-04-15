Pablo hosts PRIDE dance recital
EAU CLAIRE — The Physical Activity and Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities in the Eau Claire Area dance program will hold its first ever recital at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18 in the RCU Theatre at The Pablo Center at The Confluence.
The PRIDE dance program offers children with disabilities the opportunity to explore the art of dance. The program is part of a community outreach program started by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire kinesiology department students and faculty.
The dance program is seven weeks long and consists of two hour dance classes every Monday night, and a dance recital at the end of the program. Through these classes, participants engage in physical activity through dance. The classes are put on by 24 blugold volunteers.
This semester 12 children ranging in age from 6 to 16 years old signed up for the program. The dancers, their parents and university students are excited to showcase what they’ve been doing at the recital.
There will be two groups performing a dance. The first group will perform a dance to “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2,” and the other group will perform a jazzy and up beat routine.
Tickets for the recital are $14 and are available at pablocenter.org.
All profits from ticket sales will be used to fund next year’s dance groups, so volunteers can continue providing this program at no cost to the participants and their families.
Menominee Easter egg hunt
MENOMINEE — The Menominee Lion’s Club will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 in Wakanda Park.
Prizes at the hunt are awarded in six categories and age groups: 1 to 2 year olds; 3 to 4 year olds; 5 to 6 year olds; 7 to 9 year olds; 10 to 12 year olds and a category for physically challenged children ages 1 to 12.
Prizes in each category range in value from 25 cents to $5 for each category in addition to other prizes.
The Easter Bunny will be in attendance to pose for pictures.
L.E. Phillips Planetarium public shows
EAU CLAIRE — Step inside the L.E. Phillips Planetarium for a public showing every Thursday night at 7 p.m. until May 19. The planetarium is located inside Phillips Science Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus, 101 Roosevelt Ave.
Attendees learn about the night sky under a dome of stars. The shows last about 45 minutes and in that time attendees are encouraged to ask questions about the presentation.
The cost to attend a public planetarium show is $5 per individual and should be paid in cash at the door.
For more information contact planetarium@uwec.edu, (715) 836-5749.
CVTC presents European cuisine
EAU CLAIRE — 620West, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Chippewa Valley Technical College’s very own restaurant showcasing the talent of the culinary management student’s is hosting another themed dinner from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
The students will present a menu of central and eastern European cuisine to diners. It includes three different entrees and a few different appetizers such as: Polish cucumber salad, pretzels and mustard, pierogi and other selections.
For more information on 620West and full menus visit cvtc.edu.
Earth Claire festival at UW-EC
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will be hosting an environment and Earth Day themed event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 18 on their main campus mall.
The festival-like event will feature representation from many different environmental and sustainability-focused organizations, on-campus and from the community with the aim of educating people on their role in the environment and helping people to potentially get involved in the organizations.
Attendees at the event can enjoy games, food, giveaways, music, demonstrations and more. More information can be found at calendar.uwec.edu.
From staff reports