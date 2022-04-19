The British Invasion performs at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The British Invasion was a cultural phenomenon that completely redirected the course of history. In January 1964, America was still mourning the death of President John F. Kennedy and everything seemed to be in a vacuum. Music was dominated by manufactured teen idols, Elvis was in Hollywood and everything was squeaky clean and dull. On Sunday, Feb. 9, 1964, close to 50% of U.S. television viewers tuned into the biggest variety show of the era, “The Ed Sullivan Show”, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles.
The very next morning, The very essence of pop culture had been transformed, erased, revitalized and reinvigorated.
Within a week, British music dominated the charts and the airwaves. The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, Hollies, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, Herman’s Hermits, The Kinks, and dozens more became sensations.
There was a sense of teenage rebellion with long hair, pointy boots and a unique kind of music that sped up and mashed up American sounds with an unstoppable urgency and rhythm.
This is an immersive multi-media show that will place you at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines while a full live band performs the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world in the ‘60s.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in the RCU Theater at the Pablo Center at The Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Tickets and information are available at pablocenter.org.
Ladies Night Out
Menominee — Downtown Menominee Inc. is hosting a Ladies Night Out event throughout the downtown area to celebrate the upcoming start of summer.
Shop at your favorite small business for a chance to win additional prizes or discounts. Whether you are interested in boutiques, locally made artisan items, antiques, an independent
bookseller, games, visiting a spa, The Mabel Tainter or finding the perfect meal, downtown Menominee has it all.
Over 25 stores will be represented. Each store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of their business. People are entered to win nearly $1,000 in prizes just by visiting participating locations! Prizes will be displayed in the window of Lifestyle Nutrition.
The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 throughout the downtown area. For more information contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call (715) 235-2666.
Play at Valleybrook Church
EAU CLAIRE — A play, “Sam Shovel, Private Eye: Tailor-Made for Murder,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20 on the Hollywood Stage at Valleybrook Church, 412 S. Barstow St.
Someone is killing the fashion designers in the Gritty City. Are they crimes of passion or vigilante justice for the way the fashion designers make women’s clothing? Be the studio audience for this old-time radio spoof, complete with commercials from the 1920s. Sue Orfield sets the mood of the Jazz Age with her smokey sax. Come dressed to the nines with your fedora or boa or Jazz Age aura.
The show is free to attend, however, a $10 donation is suggested.
Presentation at Chippewa Falls Public Library
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steve Olson and Dan Toycen will be doing a free presentation about how to start your own business from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
Olson is the former owner of Huffcutt Concrete. Toycen spent over 40 years in the automotive industry buying and selling as well as running, several car dealerships in Bloomer, Ladysmith and Chippewa Falls.
Together they will provide some insightful tips on how to start your own business.
More information can be found at chippewafallslibrary.org.
UW-EC Forum Series — Nora McInerny: “Redefining Resilience”
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Forum series will present Nora McInery to talk about redefining resilience at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Schofield Auditorium.
Mclnery is a writer, whose pieces have appeared in the New York Times, TIME Magazine and the Washington Post. She specializes in difficult conversations surrounding death, loss, illness, mental health, trauma, change and how to move forward with grief with resilience, joy, love and humor.
The event is open to the public. More information can be found at uwec.edu.
A Conversation with Judge Tom Barland
EAU CLAIRE — Judge Tom Barland will discuss the time he spent at the Schlegelmilch House and the family members who lived there from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 with the program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and house tours from 7:30-8 p.m. The house is located at 517 S. Farwell St.
Built in 1871, by a German immigrant merchant family, the house had already seen the boom and bust of the lumber industry and Eau Claire’s transition into a modern city by the time it was renovated in 1906.
Tickets for the event are $8. More information can be found on cvmuseum.com.
Dante Powell performs at The Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Comedian Dante Powell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St.
Powell is a comedian from Bernice, Louisiana. He currently lives and performs out of Des Moines, Iowa and travels the country working comedy clubs, theaters and festivals. His debut comedy album, “The Squirrels Get Fat,” was produced by Grammy Award winning Stand Up! Records.
Powell brings a unique perspective founded on his life experience to story-telling and joke writing. His comedy is incredibly clever and takes on everything from the common to the mundane in a way that draws in audiences from all walks of life and allows them to connect with him.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets and information are available at volumeonetickets.org.