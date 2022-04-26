Third Coast Percussion to perform at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Third Coast Percussion along with movement artists Cameron Murphy and Quentin Robinson will take the RCU Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at The Pablo Center at The Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Third Coast Percussion joins forces with the choreography of Movement Art Is for an intimate, evening-length program that explores the duality of human nature. In an intensely personal and fiercely virtuosic show, two disparate styles of street dance blend seamlessly with new music by Jlin and Tyondai Braxton, as well as Third Coast Percussion’s critically-acclaimed arrangements of Philip Glass’s “Aguas da Amazonia.”
The show will also feature choreography by Movement Art Is—Jon Boogz and Lil Buck.
As the percussion section has moved from the back of the orchestra to center stage, Third Coast Percussion has been leading the way. Incorporating their classical training with stylistic influences ranging from Zimbabwean mbira music to art rock, the ensemble lights up the stage at every concert with “an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity,” according to the Star Tribune.
The Chicago-based, GRAMMY Award winning quartet has performed hundreds of concerts across the country, presents an annual concert season at home in Chicago, teaches musicians of all ages and experience levels and has commissioned dozens of new works by composers including Glenn Kotche, Philip Glass, Devonté Hynes, Chris Cerrone, Augusta Read Thomas, Donnacha Dennehy and David T. Little.
Tickets for the show are available at pablocenter.org.
Annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — An employee at The Washington Post will be the keynote speaker at this year’s annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 in Gantner Concert Hall of the Haas Fine Arts Center. It will also be streamed via Zoom.
Every spring, the Devroy Forum features a prominent national journalist, who comes to campus to interact with journalism students and to speak at the Devroy Forum.
Sharif Durhams will speak during the 2022 forum. Durhams is a deputy managing editor at The Washington Post where he oversees the general assignment news desk, the Morning Mix team and the live desk, and works with the foreign desk.
Ann Devroy, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1970 with a degree in journalism, often is described as one of the best journalists to ever cover the White House.
After she died of cancer in 1997 at the age of 49, her family and colleagues at The Washington Post wanted to honor her memory. Since she often served as a mentor to other journalists, those who knew her well decided the best way to honor her was to give young journalists a chance to follow in her footsteps.
In 1998, they established the Ann Devroy Memorial Forum and Ann Devroy Memorial Fellowship program at UW-Eau Claire, where she got her start.
Each year during the forum, the winner of the Ann Devroy Memorial Fellowship is announced.
The fellowship, awarded to an outstanding UW-Eau Claire journalism student, includes a scholarship and a three-week fellowship at The Washington Post, and eligibility to apply for a paid summer internship at a Wisconsin daily newspaper.
The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at uwec.edu.
ECCT fundraiser in 13th year
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theater is hosting a ladies night out fundraiser for their 13th annual “Purses with a Purpose” event.
The fundraiser will include a delicious dinner, gourmet dessert, wine pull, vendor market, snag-a-bag, purse raffles, entertainment and a silent auction featuring purses, purses and more purses. The cost is $40.
The fundraiser goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
