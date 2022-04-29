Jonathan Burns to do show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Comedian Jonathan Burns will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., in Chippewa Falls.
Born with the gifts of flexibility, curiosity and goofiness, Jonathan Burns now uses these unique talents to astonish audiences around the globe.
Over the course of his career, Jonathan has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and many more. He’s been dubbed “Extremely funny” by The New York Times, and was twice named “Variety Artist of the Year” by Campus Activities Magazine.
The show is a variety act; an eclectic mix of comedy, magic and contortionism for all ages. Tickets are available at volumeonetickets.org.
BGC Voice of the Future fundraiser
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is hosting their annual “Voice of the Future” fundraiser.
“Voice of the Future” is a singing competition featuring local vocalists ages 13 and up. The competition takes the form of the popular TV show “The Voice.” Four judges from area businesses will decide the winner.
This annual event is a primary fundraiser for the Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club and showcases a myriad of talented vocalists from around the Chippewa Valley as they compete for invaluable prizes to further their musical careers.
In addition to the competition, there will also be food and a silent auction at the fundraiser.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Loopy’s event dome, 10691 Highway X, in Chippewa Falls. Tickets for the event are sold out, however, it will be live streamed online. The community can also go online to bid in the silent auction, and vote for their favorite contestant and judge.
For more information visit cvclubs.org or find “Voice of the Future” on Facebook.
Big Sing 2022 at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Male Chorus will host the Associated Male Choruses of America’s annual Big Sing at the Confluence: Where Music Comes Together. The performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. There will be a pre-show concert by the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir.
Three hundred singers representing male choruses from Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota will be participating in the event both as individual and mass choirs, promising a spectacular evening of brotherhood in song. The Big Sing will also feature performances by UW–Eau Claire’s Singing Statesmen and the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir.
The 40-voice Eau Claire Male Chorus has been performing in the Eau Claire area since 1946. With an over 75 year singing tradition, it is the longest continuously performing arts group in the Chippewa Valley.
Tickets are currently available at pablocenter.org.
Pan-Asian Music celebration performance
EAU CLAIRE — In celebration of Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, Pablo Center at the Confluence presents “Exploring the Treasures of Pan-Asian Music.” Follow performers as they traverse throughout the continent of Asia, discovering the troves of Pan-Asian music for all to enjoy.
The show starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in the RCU Theatre. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Murder mystery dinner theater event
There will be a 1920s themed dinner theater, “Death of A Gangster,” that starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Best Western Plus Eau Claire Conference Center, 3340 Mondovi Rd.
In this murder mystery event, you’ll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power. Which means, someone else will lose their life! Get on the trolley and solve this case with your fellow detectives.
Guests will be on a team with the others sitting at their tables and will work together as “dinner detectives” to solve the mystery. They will have goals to accomplish throughout the show to figure out which suspect committed the crime. Dress in your best 1920s flapper and gangster attire for the wedding of your life (or death).
Tickets are $56 and include dinner and the show. Get them at eventbrite.com.
