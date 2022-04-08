Bestselling author to visit Augusta
AUGUSTA — Micheal Perry, humorist, bestselling author and the man responsible for the phrase “never stand behind a sneezing cow”, is performing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Rd. A book signing will follow the performance.
Perry is most widely known as the author of “Population 485”, which tells the story of a volunteer firefighter and EMT from a small town in Wisconsin. Perry’s humorous storytelling style makes him a popular speaker and performer with people from all backgrounds.
Perry was raised on a small dairy farm in Wisconsin. He put himself through nursing school while being a cowboy in Wyoming.
Unexpectedly, he became a writer. When he’s not on the road performing or busy hosting “Tent Show Radio”, he writes books and a weekly column for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Tickets for the event are free and can be reserved online or by contacting the Augusta library. For more information on Perry and his books visit sneezingcow.com For more information about the event visit augustalibrary.org
The performance is sponsored by the Augusta School District, Augusta Area Foundation, friends of the Augusta library, Augusta Senior and Community Center and friends of the Cadott library.
Danville to perform at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Danville along with special guest Elizabeth Kulus are performing “America is a Folk Song” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St.
They will share a message of peace, unity and social justice that is heard through the music of American folk greats such as Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan. Join Danville and Kulus as they share their message through their music.
Tickets are available online at cvca.org at a cost of $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for youth.
Steely Dane at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Steely Dan cover band, Steely Dane is coming to Jamf Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The band consists of 15 of Dane County’s best rock and jazz musicians who have a passion for recreating the music of Steely Dan and the songs of Donald Fagen. The band plays in the same configuration as the original Steely Dan touring band which includes a four piece horn section and three background singers.
The show consists of Steely Dan’s biggest hits and deep cuts, and sometimes a complete album.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at pablocenter.org.
Red Hot Chili Pipers at The Mabel Tainter Theatre
MENOMINEE — What do you get when you mix bagpipes and rock music? “Bagrock,” performed by the Red Hot Chili Pipers from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East.
The Red Hot Chili Pipers are a nine piece ensemble of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers. They perform “Bagrock”, “where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.”
The pipers have taken their musical stylings from New York, to Beijing and Melbourne. Now, they are bringing it to Menominee for the Chippewa Valley to enjoy.
For more information visit mabeltainter.org.
Dinner Theater at Off Broadway
MENOMINEE—The Murder Mystery Company, an imersive theater experience is hosting a “rockin’ radical night of mystery” from 5:00-9:30 p.m. on Satuday, April 9 at Off Broadway Banquet & Conference Center, 1501 N. Broadway St.
“Bring Back The ‘80s” is an interactive murder mystery dinner theater that will transport audience members back in time to the 1980s with costumed actors and a themed show while enjoying a three course dinner.
Audience members have the unique opportunity to be a part of the show as a suspect or “dinner detective”. Audience members are teamed up with others at their table to accomplish goals throughout the show and figure out which suspect committed the crime. They will work together through three acts and two investigations to find the culprit.
The event begins with cocktails at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner of house salad, stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and dinner rolls. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 each and include dinner and the show. They are available at eventbrite.com. Audience members are encouraged to come wearing their favorite outrageous ‘80s fashion.
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE —The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will be hosting the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 in the Jamf Theatre.
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is new to the traditional pop scene and fuses a big band spirit with an inventive edge. Johnson, an Emmy award-winning vocalist and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group Tonic Sol-fa, brings a mix of vocal jazz and swing with a bit of contemporary in order to appeal to both traditional and contemporary pop listeners.
Tickets start at $20 for community members and $15 for students. For tickets and information visit pablocenter.org.
