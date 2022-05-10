Performances at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss will perform shows together over two nights this week at Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St E.
Mattea and Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces”and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?” “455 Rocket” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Kathy’s deep well of material.
Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with “Teach Your Children”, their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s “Red, Hot + Country” compilation.
They have “threatened” for years, and their many fans have clamored for this pairing. Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with two careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit, Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last.”
There will be two performances; 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.
Tickets for both performances are available at mabeltainter.org.
CVTG play at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theater Guild will present “The Pirates of Penzance” this week in the Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Gilbert & Sullivan’s popular comic opera, “The Pirates of Penzance,” is the story of Frederic, mistakenly apprenticed to a gentlemanly band of pirates as a child. Now 21, he attempts to disavow the pirate way of life when he falls in love with the beautiful daughter of the Pirate King’s nemesis — the Major General.
Performances are scheduled at various times Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15. Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees for Youth & Students, and $35 plus taxes and fees for Adults.
For ticket and exact showtime information visit pablocenter.org.
Beer Dinner
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Leinenkugel family is hosting a beer dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm Street.
The Leinenkugel Family will spend the evening educating and delighting guest with in-depth knowledge of the 155-year history of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company. In addition, they will also be sharing knowledge on beer pairing.
The evening will feature a five course dinner that is deliciously and expertly paired with a variety of classic Leinenkugel brews. The cost of attendance is $65 dollars and registration is required.
Guests must be 21 older to attend.
‘Legends of Country Music’ show
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Johnny Rogers show is presenting a “Legends of Country Music” tribute show at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High Street.
The show features the best of classic country, western spring, blues, Texas rockabilly, and gospel music. This show brings to life the music you will never forget. Enjoy all the songs that made you fall in love with Country Music.
The Johnny Rogers Show, “Legends of Country Music” is a tribute to the music of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, George Strait, George Jones, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and many more.
The tribute show is truly a walk down memory lane, bringing your favorite country music hits from decades long gone.
Additionally, at 12 p.m. on Thursday May 12, Johnny Rogers will perform another tribute show, “History of Rock n’ Roll.”
Tickets for the shows include a lunch of roasted pork loin accompanied by au gratin potatoes, lemon pepper snap peas, small salad with herb garlic ranch, dinner roll and a small dessert by The Willow Events and Catering.
Go to cvca.net for tickets.
UW-EC One Act Play Fest
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s One Act Play Festival begins on Thursday, May 12 and runs until May 14 at Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
The festival is entirely run by the Advanced Directing class to give students hands-on experience with directing, designing and stage managing 10 minute one act plays. This year, there are six different plays with various themes, styles, and actors involved.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at uwec.universitytickets.com.
