Culver’s car shows
EAU CLAIRE — Car shows in the parking lots of local Culver’s locations are back for the summer. The shows are fun for the whole family and a way to get out and enjoy the summer nights.
Attendees can enjoy cars, games, giveaways, music and more at the events all summer long. They can also grab a scoop of frozen custard to snack on while browsing through the classic cars.
The Culver’s location at 2520 Folsom St. is hosting six shows throughout the season Starting today, Tuesday, May 24. Each show runs from 5-8 p.m. Other dates include: Tuesday, June 14; Tuesday, June 28; Tuesday, July 12; Tuesday, July 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The shows are free and open to the public of all ages. For more information visit culvers.com.
Farmer’s market
MENOMONIE — The Menomonie Farmer’s Market opened for its 22nd summer season on Saturday, May 21 and will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October 22.
The Menomonie Farmer’s Market was founded in 2000 by a group of local farmers. It is managed by West CAPand is located in Wilson Park at the corner of 8th Street and 9th Avenue. The market is producers only.
Since its founding, the Menomonie Farmer’s Market has seen a remarkable growth in participation and sales. Vendor participation has increased to approximately 40 vendors at the peak of the summer harvest. A typical market day has vendors selling everything from vegetables to fruit, eggs, meats, cheese, bakery, soaps and lotions and handmade crafts.
The market also provides a direct service to low-income seniors and families. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the Women, Infants and Children Program vouchers can be redeemed at the market. These USDA programs assist low-income senior citizens and families in purchasing fresh and healthful produce directly from farmers. The market also accepts EBT (Foodshare).
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Wilson Park in Menomonie. For more information on the market and the produce in season go online to menomoniefam.org.
CWC Open Mic Night
EAU CLAIRE — Join The Lakely each week on Tuesday nights as it features Clear Water Comedy Open Mic Night with a plethora of entertainment and experiences, from musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word — anything goes, and you never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform!
Each week, a different artist will host the evening, and lead off the program with 20-30 minutes of their own work. Following this performance, open mic begins. Whether it is music, comedy, sketch, live readings, poetry, acting or improv — all are welcome!
This week’s artist is Emily Watkins. Watkins is a freelance guitarist and vocalist based in Eau Claire. You can usually find her playing small-group jazz around the Chippewa Valley, and she frequently plays with local bands Uncommon Denominator, 7Swing and Naalia.
Open mic night is tonight, Tuesday May 24 from 8:30-11 p.m. at The Lakely. For more information go online to theoxbowhotel.com.
Performance at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The story of early Chippewa Falls is told in word, song, and projected visuals by balladeer Jerry Way in “Pioneers At The Falls: Chippewa Falls Saga.”
Audiences will be treated to lunch and a journey to yesteryear as the dramatic one-man show explores the lives of such legendary names as Cadotte, Brunet, Allen, Pound, Leinenkugel, Irvine, and McDonell. Vibrant present-day Chippewa Falls remains connected to its colorful past. The songs and script were written by Way.
Lunch includes a choice of sandwiches or salad (see below) with soda, water or coffee/tea included.
A full cash bar with local beer, wine and mixed drinks will also be available starting at 11:30 a.m.
The show will start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. The cost is $27 per person.
From staff reports