Chinese calligraphy class
EAU CLAIRE — In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is hosting a virtual workshop on Chinese Calligraphy.
People age 8 and up are invited to join San Francisco-based calligraphy artist JoJo Liu in exploring this time-honored tradition.
Liu is a current board member for the San Francisco Chinese Arts Association as well as a member of the American Artist Association. Her work was published in the 2018 San Francisco Chinese Arts Association Member Catalog and in the 2019 Chinese American Artists in Los Angeles Member Catalog. For more information visit her website, www.jojocalligraphy.com.
This Dabble Box makerspace event will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, via Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required and limited. Attendees will need paper and either a Chinese Calligraphy pen or a round brush and ink.
The first 20 registrants will receive free supplies. Visit www.ecpubliclibrary.info/jojo for more information and to register.
Memorial Day parade
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade will begin at Wilson Park, S. Farwell Street, and end in the Haas Fine Arts parking lot on Water Street.
The Memorial Day program will start shortly after the parade’s end at Owen Park, 501 1st Ave. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the annual parade in celebration of the holiday.
Spring blues party
NEILLSVILLE — Silverdome Ballroom, W7670 U.S. Hwy 10, will kick off its 2022 season of events with a spring blues party. The event will span two days and also include an old time country dance.
The event will feature music, food, raffles and more. Performers include:
- Friday, May 27: Howard Luedtke & Blue Max and Aaron Kaplan
- Saturday, May 28: LIL ED & The Blues Imperials, Rev Raven, Phil Kitze, Rhythm Playboys and Mary Cutrufello & Trevor McSpadden.
Attendees can camp for free in the surrounding lot. Food will be available from the neighboring Speakeasy Saloon and Grill. There will be a 50/50 cash raffle and donations accepted to benefit the Highground Veterans Memorial.
For ticket details and exact showtimes go online to silverdomeballroom.net.
Biking for a cause
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley Century Ride will take place on Sunday, May 29, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St.
The non-profit bike ride benefits hunger task force agencies, local parks, youth organizations and special needs in the Chippewa Valley. Courses include 35, 50, 75 or 100 mile options, all on blacktop roads leading through Chippewa County.
The entry fee covers four full-service rest stops with snacks, refreshments and full facilities, water stops, support vehicles and a full meal featuring locally made brats with all the fixings, soda and Leinenkugel’s beer. A vegetarian meal is available if ordered in advance. Riders can register and check in between 7 and 10 a.m. and immediately start the ride.
For more info on the ride and how to register visit cvcride.org.