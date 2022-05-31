Music in the Park
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to Phoenix Park to take in the sounds of the summer with Volume One’s summer concert series. The first concert of the summer will be taking place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Three artists will be sharing music.
First Westkorea, aka Luc Larson, will perform at 6 p.m. Westkorea’s debut album came out in March. The album is emotional and at times heavy as it details life during the height of pandemic times and the unknown of it all. Find the music here: westkoreaec.bandcamp.com.
Westkorea will be followed by Miles Blvd, aka Phil Faucett. Miles Blvd is a wordsmith from Eau Claire that mixes killer lyrics with an infectious vibe. A hip hop artist with a flare for groove-based flows, His latest mixtape “Language That I’m Deeply Ashamed of and Will Regret Forever” dropped in February. Previous works include “Moonlight Drive” and “Update From Isolation.” Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/miles_blvd.
The final act of the night is prolific singer and rapper TeawhYB, aka Tyler Baumgart. TeawhyB has a laundry list of tunes that are emotional at times, but also can be upbeat and groovy. Check it out teawhyB.com.
All shows are free and open to the public. For more information go to volumeone.org.
Golf outing benefit
EAU CLAIRE — Support Junior Achievement, Northwest Wisconsin by joining in on their golf outing fundraiser. The 18-hole scramble includes lunch, on-course games, raffles, and online auction.
The event accommodates golfers of all abilities who can enjoy beverages, snacks, lunch and more on the course. There will also be a celebrity guest in attendance; former Green Bay Packer and Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer, Gilbert Brown.
The golf outing is Junior Achievement, Northwest Wisconsin’s largest fundraising event ensuring that Junior Achievement programs are delivered to area students throughout northwestern Wisconsin. Last year, Junior Achievement, Northwest Wisconsin was able to deliver Junior Achievement in more than 600 classrooms impacting more than 16,000 K-12 students last school year.
The 26th annual JA Golf Outing will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire, 3647 Kane Rd. For more information on the event and how to sign up visit secure.qgiv.com/for/junachowisinor/event/836806/.
Open Mic Night
EAU CLAIRE — Join The Lakely each week on Tuesday nights as it features Clear Water Comedy Open Mic Night with a plethora of entertainment and experiences, from musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word — anything goes, and you never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
Each week, a different artist will host the evening, and lead off the program with 20-30 minutes of their own work. Following this performance, open mic begins. Whether it is music, comedy, sketch, live readings, poetry, acting or improv — all are welcome.
Whether this is your first live performance or you’ve been around the block a few times, this is for any performer.
Open mic night is tonight, Tuesday, May 31 from 8:30-11 p.m. at The Lakely.
For more information about the events and details on how to sign up to perform, go online to theoxbowhotel.com.
ECCT Auditions
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will be holding auditions for two upcoming productions this week.
The Theatre will put on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the end of July at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and “The Music Man in Concert” at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in August.
Performers ages 8 and up are invited to come to the ECCT from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2 to audition for their desired role in these productions. For more information on auditioning visit ecct.org.
