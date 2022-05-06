ECCT presents ‘Flat Stanley Jr.’
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will begin presenting their production of “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.” this weekend, May 6, 7, and 8 at The Oxford.
Stanley Lambchop has a normal family and a normal life. But he wants to have adventures and see the world. Careful what you wish for Stanley.
Tickets are $10 for youth and students, and $16 for adults and seniors. They are available at ecct.org.
‘Black Friday’ play by MTG
MENOMONIE — Menomonie Theater Guild is putting on a locally written play this weekend. Written by Menomonie native and local historian John Russell, “Black Friday” recalls the last moments of President Abraham Lincoln’s life in that fateful balcony seat in Ford’s Theater.
Step back in time to April 14,1865 for this one-of-a-kind theatrical event.
Originally performed by MTG in 1976, and again in 1992, “Black Friday’’ was written specifically with the Mabel Tainter Theater in mind. The show returns to the Mabel stage under the direction of Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society.
Kneeland is excited to share this work of local and national history with the community.
“After a long pause in our rehearsal process, it is wonderful to resume work on John Russell’s show. It holds a very special place in the hearts and minds of many in the Chippewa Valley, and the cast and crew are so looking forward to being a part of the “Black Friday” legacy,” she said.
The show opens on Friday, May 6th at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater in downtown Menomonie, 205 Main St. E.
Wind Symphony concert at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony will take the RCU Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The Wind Symphony will perform the consortium premiere of Dana Wilson’s “Concerto for Jazz Piano and Wind Ensemble” in their final concert of the academic year.
The ensemble will be joined by composer in residence Dana Wilson, and pianist Dr. Nick Weiser, coordinator of jazz at Fredonia. Wind Symphony will feature performances by the 2022 concerto and student conductor competition winners.
Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Altoona hosts River Prairie Fest
ALTOONA — The City of Altoona will be celebrating art and the kickoff of 2022 events in River Prairie Park with a day full of activity. The River Prairie Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, in River Prairie Park.
Confirmed activities at the River Prairie Festival include live music, artist market, food trucks, family dance party, yoga in the park, cover song contest, bird walk, face painting, chalk art, live mural painting, Mother’s Day plant giveaway, giant pumpkin growing seminar and plant giveaway and rubber ducky race.
Here’s a full list of the events going on throughout the park during the day:
-River Prairie Center: The birding walk from 6:30-7:30 a.m.; how to grow a giant pumpkin seminar and plant giveaway, 10:30-11 a.m.; cribbage tournament starting at 12:30 p.m.
-Front Porch Plaza: Artist market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with duck sales happening from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
-On-Street – Front Porch Place: Mother’s Day planting starting at 12 p.m. with food trucks available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
-Amphitheater: Family Dance Party from 10-11 a.m.; Keynote address by Michael Perry at 11a.m.; “Take the MIC” finals from 1-1:30 p.m.; HGT band from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
-Four Seasons Stage: “Take the MIC” Preliminaries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; literary readings from 1 to 2 p.m.
-Great Lawn: Yoga in the Park from 10-11 a.m
-Prairie Creek: Rubber Ducky Race starts at 3 p.m. sharp.
Mural painting and chalk artists throughout the day on the park trail and restroom.
From staff reports