Cinder City Days
ALTOONA — The Altoona Lions Club is hosting its annual Cinder City Days fundraiser Thursday through Sunday at Altoona Hobbs Sports Center. All four days are packed with festivities for the whole family.
Events throughout the weekend include live music from Richrath Project 3:13, featuring the music of REO Speedwagon and Drina and The Dudes, a parade, car show, pancake breakfast, grilling tournament and a carnival with fair food, rides and games happening all four days.
Proceeds from the event go to the Altoona Lions Club to support their many projects and donations to Chippewa Valley charities and causes. For more information and a full schedule of the weekend’s events visit altoonalionsclub.com.
“Limitless” spring performances
EAU CLAIRE — Join Diamond School of Dance for their 22nd annual spring performance, "Limitless", at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Performances will take place Friday through Sunday.
Each performance is uniquely different and professionally produced to create a spectacular show the whole family will enjoy. Enjoy one or all seven show stopping performances. It's a show you won't want to miss.
Performances will take place at various times throughout the weekend in RCU Theater at Pablo Center. Tickets are available on pablocenter.org.
Book release event
EAU CLAIRE — Artist Sam Robertson will present The Illustrated Old Testament at an event from 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Volume One Local Store.
Robertson will be giving a presentation about his eight year journey which amounted in the creation of 257 paintings inspired by the text of the King James Old Testament. He will show and discuss some paintings, answer audience questions and talk about his performance art piece where he will sell this book door to door.
He will have books and prints for sale and on sale at the event. After the talk,there will be musical performances by Sir Joshua Robert and Matt Vold.
The event is free and open to the public.
ECCT performances at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is bringing a Disney favorite to the stage this week. Performances for “The Hunchback Notre Dame” are taking place this week, Thursday through Sunday.
Featuring songs from the Disney animated feature, Victor Hugo's epic story of love and acceptance comes to life on stage.
Quasimodo escapes from Notre Dame, only to be treated cruelly by everyone but the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda. As the evil Frollo plots to destroy the gypsies, it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.
Shows will be taking place at various times Thursday through Sunday in the Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. For ticket and specific showtime information visit pablocenter.org.
Pride at the Park
EAU CLAIRE — Join in on an annual celebration of Pride, hosted by the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Resource Center. All day there will be food, vendors, scavenger hunt, activities, and more with special events as scheduled:
8:30 - 9:30 a.m.: yoga by The Yoga Room
11:00 - 11:20 a.m. : kids zumba/dance party
11:25 - 11:55 a.m.: kids story time
12:05 - 12:55 p.m.: Jerrika Mighelle, live musical performance
1:05 - 1:50 p.m. : performance by Studio Sky
2:00 - 2:10 p.m.: announcements and plaque presentation
2:15 - 3:00p.m.: zumba by Z-Vida Fitness
3:15 - 4:00 p.m.: drag show
This event is free and open to the public. Festivities will be going on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Phoenix Park. Information can be found at cvlgbt.org.