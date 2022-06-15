Circus Performances
EAU CLAIRE — Carden Circus is taking over Carson Park this weekend. Enjoy Family friendly entertainment including aerial acrobats, animal shows and more with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages. From amazing feats of athleticism from aerial acrobats, to our magnificent elephants, beautiful camels and horses, the show leaves audiences in awe.
Come one hour before each showtime for all the pre-show activities that will be for the whole family including: elephant, camel and horse rides, and fun inflatables along with face painting.
Kid’s Tickets for the circus are free on the Carden Circus website and adult tickets are also available to purchase. For more information about the show visit spectacularcircus.com.
Juneteenth celebration
EAU CLAIRE — Join in on a day of history and music at the Juneteenth celebration taking place at the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Saturday.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United Satates. This event features live music, visual arts, family activities and historical interactive displays.
Musical performances by rie Sol, Naalia, Frank Watkins and Samantha Moon start at 1 p.m.
The event starts at 12 p.m. Saturday and is free and open to the public. If you would like to attend the musical performances, ticket reservation is required. Visit the EC Juneteenth Facebook page for more details.
Leinenkugel’s Summer Kickoff
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 2022 Leinenkugel Summer Kick Off takes over the brewery grounds starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. and features music, food, vendors, activities and beer, of course.
The popular cover band The Dweebs will take the stage in the barn. In addition, music will be provided by Uncommon Denominator, who have been voted the number one cover band in the Chippewa Valley by Volume One three years in a row.
Tickets for the Summer Kickoff $20 in advance or $25 dollars at the door. The cost includes access to all the festivities and performances by each of the bands, plus three pints of your choice; Leinenkugel brews for those over the age of 21 and soda will be available.
For more information and event details visit leinie.com or call (888) LEINIES (534-6437).
Parade of Homes
Today and tomorrow is the last chance to view homes in the Chippewa Valley as part of the 48th annual Parade of Homes. This year’s Parade of Homes features new homes and remodels for ticket holders to take in.
The event showcases eight new homes and two remodels for guests to tour in person. Additionally, the cost of a ticket includes four virtual tours accessible via the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association website.
Tickets for the Parade of Homes are $10 and are available on the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association website.
The last tours of the Parade are happening this weekend Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including details on how to enter and win prizes as part of CVHB’s 50th anniversary giveaway, visit paradeofhomescv.com.