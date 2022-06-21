Party on the Plaza
EAU CLAIRE — There will be a party on the plaza on Haymarket Plaza from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday with fun, upbeat, free music.
Performing at Party on the Plaza this weekend is Minnesota based band The April Fools made up of members Brian Drake, Ben Caplan, Brad McLemore, Terri Owens and Nick Salisbury.
The April Fools play music that spans multiple genres including rock and indie giving them a very original sound. In a review for TJ Music Magazine Brian Rock wrote that the band can’t be classified.
“Combining 90s indie rock, 60s psychedelic rock, outlaw country and a sprinkling of jazz, The April Fools create a mind-bending soundscape that defies easy classification,” Rock wrote.
Community members are invited to Haymarket plaza tomorrow night to hear the band's unique sound and original music. Learn more about the band at theaprilfools.net.
Pride drag show
MENOMONIE — Support the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center and attend a drag show tonight at Zymurgy Brewing in Menomonie.
This 21+ drag show fundraiser will feature 18 performances, raffles, giveaways, a dance party and more. The show will be hosted by Monica Bluebyll with music by DJs Frank and Scoots of Form Entertainment.
The event will be going on from 7-10 p.m. with the drag show starting at 7:30 p.m. This fundraiser is being put together in cooperation with Menomonie Market Food Co-op, UW-Stout QUBE and more.
Rock the Riverfront
EAU CLAIRE — Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic is back in person for 2022 for their 28th annual race. Head down to Phoenix Park on Saturday to run or walk for a reason and support veteran focused charities.
Participants may choose between a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races to be run in person or virtually. There will also be plenty of activities for non-runners to enjoy. Activities include: face painting, a balloon artist, inflatables, a dunk tank, kid’s carnival games and a cash grab wind tunnel.
In addition, there will be yoga offered in the park. Bring a yoga mat or towel to participate in free yoga with Lucinda Kemmet, registered yoga teacher. Two sessions available include yoga for runners from 9:25-9:55 a.m. And, all ages yoga from 10:35-10:55 a.m. is for anyone: kids, runners, spectators — anyone interested in a playful session of stretch and strength.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the RCU Corporate Center in Phoenix Park. For more information visit rcu.org.
CVTG performances
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present Matilda the Musical this Thursday through Sunday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Based on the beloved Roald Dahl book, the Tony Award-winning stage musical Matilda is the inspiring story of a young girl dreaming of a better life as she fights injustices at home and at school. Children and adults alike will be captivated and delighted by this fun, high-energy show.
The Guild will give performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There will be an afternoon show on Sunday with a start time of 1:30 p.m. All performances will take place in the Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre.
Tickets are available at a cost of $15 plus fees for youth and students and $35 plus fees for adults. Get them at pablocenter.org.
Midsommer celebration
EAU CLAIRE — The Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison Street, is having a Midsommer Celebration on Saturday. Tours of the house will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, there will be “Olympic” games on the peninsula next to the museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy live music starting at 1:15 p.m. and make daisy-chain crowns. Strawberries and ice cream will be served as a special treat.
The Waldemar Ager Museum is open throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
