Grand Theatre performance
EAU CLAIRE — Clearwater Comedy presents Caitlin Cook: The Writing On The Stall live from 7-9 p.m. tonight at The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave.
Confessional, immersive and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show—literally set in a dive bar bathroom—transforms graffiti scrawled all over the stalls into the lyrics of Cook’s original songs and the trail markers along the journey she takes us upon.
Through these irreverent, poignant and often obscene messages, Cook reckons with our shared humanity and what we owe each other.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Rock Fest performances
CADOTT — There will be two full days of performances at Rock Fest today and Saturday.
Friday headliners include Evanescence, Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless — all led by female singers. All three of these acts are returning to Rock Fest after performing at previous festivals.
There will also be plenty of performances before the headliners including: Nothing More, Black Veil Brides, Escape The Fate, John 5, Butcher Babies, Volumes, Lilith Czar, Lydia Can’t Breath, Ratchet Dolls, Streetlight Circus, Plague Of Stars, Fingertrick, Once Around, The Other LA, Ignescent, Bourbon House, Fresh Fighters, Sabbath Unleashed and Motherwind.
Shinedown, Mudvayne and Jellyroll are at the top of the lineup on Saturday. Shinedown is a returning artist, while Mudvayne and Jellyroll are Rock Fest firsts.
Other Saturday performers include: Skillet, Motionless In White, Starset, Shaman’s Harvest, From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Lacey Strum, Dreams Aside, Velvet Chains, Divide The Fall, Eaon, Splitdriven, Crashing Atlas, The Rumours, 10,000 Days, Cowboys From Hell, Imperial Fall and Lake Effect.
For tickets and information, visit rock-fest.com.
Beatles, beers and bars
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Join Eau Claire Writer-in Residence Ken Szymanski as he shares nonfiction stories from his books, “Home Field Advantage” and the brand new “Sit Down and Stay Awhile.”
His newest release, “ Sit Down and Stay Awhile,” showcases the life of his aunt Lil Kaczmarek, who co-owned and operated a small-town bar for 52 years.
Each story will somehow involve beer or a bar. Between each story. Jerry Teclaw, former lead singer of the Beatles tribute band The Fab Five, will play a thematically related Beatles song on acoustic guitar.
Part literary reading, part concert, this unique evening will bring back the best moments of the past with humor, heart and a great summer soundtrack. Books will be available for purchase.
The event is free and open to the public. Reading will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Monday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St.
NWSF performances
CHIPPEWA FALLS — There will be a performance on the Leinenkugel Main Stage at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair every day this weekend.
Country legend Neal McCoy is performing at the fair tonight with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Comedian Charlie Berens and a Tom Petty tribute band each will be on the main stage on Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m. with Berens, and Free Fallin to follow.
Kids From Wisconsin will perform an afternoon show at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This family friendly concert is free with the price of fair admission.
Tickets and information can be found at nwsfa.com.
