Rock‘n on the River
ALTOONA — Head on down to River Prairie Park this summer for the Rock’n on the River summer concert series. Live local bands will play at the Prevea Amphitheater every Wednesday this summer for audiences to enjoy.
Taking over the stage this Wednesday is The Raddies. Showtime is at 6:30 p.m.
Also, for audience enjoyment are a variety of food trucks available to provide refreshments to audience members. The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.
The Rock’n on the River summer concert series is going on all summer from June 22 to Aug. 31. For a full schedule of bands performing throughout the series check out the City of Altoona’s website.
Music on the Plaza
ALTOONA — For a double dose of local music on Wednesdays this summer, show up to River Prairie Park before the Rock’n on the River Concert for Music on the Plaza.
Performances will be going on from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 22 to Aug. 31 at The Front Porch Plaza in River Prairie Park. This week’s performer is Brian Bethke.
Bethke is an American singer-songwriter known for his silky-smooth voice and lasting impact on the hearts of his fans and listeners. Bethke has eight self-released albums; his most recent is titled “Baby I’m tired” which he released this May.
Bethke’s performance is free and open to the public and attendees are invited to the Prevea Ampitheater afterwards for more music from The Rabbies as part of Rock’n on the River.
For a full lineup of Music on the Plaza performers this summer check out the City of Altoona’s website.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely tonight to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
Summer Concert Series
EAU CLAIRE — Volume One’s Sounds Like Summer Concert Series welcomes We’re Wolves, Noah Estrada and Fathom The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. with a performance from Fathom followed by We're Wolves and Noah Estrada.
We're Wolves sings a palette of folk,hip-hop and indie rock. The group consists of five members: Fathom and Alyssa Thoms with vocals, Adam Thoms on guitar, Paul Buxton on keys and Ben Peterson on drums.
Noah Estrada has been making waves in the local hip hop scene recently being named the winner of Best of Hip Hop Artist in the 2022 Chippewa Valley Reader's Poll.
The show is happening in Phoenix Park. Multiple food vendors will have food for sale and pets are allowed at the concert. All Sounds Like Summer concerts are free and open to the public.