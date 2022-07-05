U.S. National Kubb Tournament
EAU CLAIRE — The U.S.Championship Kubb Tournament goes from today through Sunday at Eau Claire Soccer Park, 3456 Craig Rd.
Watch 128 teams and world class kubb talent compete in the Kubb capital of the United States.
This is the 15th year the tournament is being held in Eau Claire. The U.S. National Kubb Championship started in 2007 with 15 teams and 35 players. The U.S National Kubb Championship is the largest kubb tournament outside of Europe.
In 2011, through the City Council, Eau Claire officially became the Kubb Capital of North America. The U.S. Championship is one of many kubb tournaments, leagues, and events in the Eau Claire area.
For this year’s tournament, Event organizers are welcoming a local artist to draw caricatures of participating teams this year. In addition, a local band will play live music on Saturday afternoon. Food also will make a return to the event after the pandemic halted the concession stand. There will be a menu of items to choose from, including Swedish brats prepared by Girls on the Run.
And, of course there will be many games of kubb being played tournament style and other events such as Kid Kubb and a kubb skills competition.
For a full schedule of the weekend’s events and more information on the Kubb Championship visit usakubb.org.
Garage Fest
CHIPPEWA FALLS — River Jams, 2940 109th St., is hosting a day of music today from 2-10 p.m.
See local bands Public Meltdown, Home Stretch, 9th & Vine, Plexxus, Jorts/CDP and GEIN live on the River Jams outdoor stage as part of this event known as Garage Fest.
Music fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs for lawn seating or arrive early for River Jams tiki bar seating.
Attendees may also grab a bite to eat during the day with a full menu available.
Garage Fest is free and open to the public. For more information go online to River Jam’s website.
Christmas in July
FALL CREEK — The Light Up Fall Creek committee is hosting a Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Fall Creek Memorial Park on U.S. 12, which is next to the Fall Creek Pond.
The fair will feature a variety of vendors with home décor, beauty products, housewares, books, plants, sweet treats and Christmas decorations.
There will also be an opportunity for families to pose for photos with Santa dressed in his casual summer attire.
The event is raising money to buy commercial grade Christmas decorations for Fall Creek Memorial Park.
For more information, send an email to Karen at kherbison@protonmail.com.
Lake Monsters of WI
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Get ready for a strange night featuring some of the most bizarre lake monster legends Wisconsin has to offer. Chippewa Falls Public Library presents Lake Monsters of Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday with speaker Chad Lewis.
Believe it or not, Wisconsin was once (still is) home to over 40 lakes, rivers, and streams that were thought to be inhabited by large serpent like creatures. Filled with newspaper accounts, eye-witness drawings and odd photos, this presentation takes a look at where the serpents were, and where many people think they still are.
With bizarre tales of a deadly creature in Eau Claire's Half Moon Lake, a gigantic aquatic beast in Lake Hallie, a $50,000 reward for a Wisconsin serpent and many more, this program will change the way you view your own backyard.
For nearly three decades, Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual.
From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness, to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Lewis has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's “A Haunting,” William Shatner's “Weird or What,” ABC's “Scariest Places on Earth,” “Monsters and Mysteries in America,” along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio.
With a master's degree in psychology, Lewis has authored over 25 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find him there.
The presentation is free and open to all ages. For more information on the event, call 715-723-1146. To learn more about Lewis visit chadlewisresearch.com.
Kickin' it Country
ALTOONA — Head down to the Prevea Amphitheater in River Prairie Park every Monday this summer until Aug. 29 for the Kickin' it Country Summer Concert Series.
Grab your lawn chair and kick back for a night of country music, food trucks and art vendors. This Monday's featured band is Brad Luke Band.
Since 2019, the Brady Luke Band has been bringing crowd favorite classic to modern country music hits to stages during their sets. The band will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the concert series visit the City of Altoona's website. The concerts are free and open to the public.