Summer show
MENOMONIE — Celebrate the iconic work of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice at the Mabel Tainter’s summer show. Rice and Webber won many awards for their collaborations and individual contributions to on stage productions many people know and love.
Performances will include a variety of songs from hit shows like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King.” Attendees of all ages are sure to recognize some of the lyrics and tunes of Rice and Webber.
Whether you’re nine or 99, you will surely enjoy this night full of classics. The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, is hosting two show performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
For tickets visit mabeltainter.org.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is presenting a production by its final summer performance class this weekend.
ECCT will have two performances of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” on Saturday; one from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name and William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “The Lion King” is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna.
All performances are taking place at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. For more information visit ecct.org.
Blues on the Chippewa
DURAND — The 14th annual Blues on the Chippewa is happening this Thursday-Saturday, bringing a wide range of talented musicians, a craft fair and fun for the whole family to the community in order to support local charities.
Featured acts include Pokey LaFarge, Malina Moye, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Erin Harpe & Delta Swingers, Howard Ludtke & Blue Max, and many more.
BOTC was started in 2007 with a mission of “providing funding for local charities, while promoting growth in the tourism sector by way of showcasing our region’s wealth in the musical arts.”
The main causes that benefit from the event include the Durand Area Food Pantry and the Brent Titus Music For Children Program, in addition to other local charities in the Durand area.
The event is free and open to the public of all ages. For more information and to see the full schedule visit bluesonthechippewa.com.
Car Show
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Indianhead Swap Meet and Car Show is taking over the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is in its 48th year.
Attendees can browse 700+ antique, collector, custom cars, trucks, motorcycles and more from the year 1985 and older. There will also be food, refreshments and camping available for purchase with proceeds going to local charities.
Admission costs $5 per person. Inside spectator parking is $2, disabled parking is no charge.
For details and vendor information visit indianheadcarshow.com or call (715) 832-0552.
Banbury market
EAU CLAIRE — Local artists, vendors, crafters and car enthusiasts are gathering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St., building 13 for a huge event.
There will be an outdoor tent marker, a car show and open artist studios for people to browse. A DJ will also be on-site providing music and entertainment for attendees to enjoy. There’s some for everyone at the market and car show.
The event is open to the public of all ages and free to attend. For more information visit banburyartcrawl.com.
Book event
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Join author John Armbruster at 7 p.m. on Monday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St. for an event highlighting his book “Tailspin.”
Tailspin tells the story of Gene Moran, the Wisconsin farm boy who fought in history’s greatest aerial conflict and survived a four-mile fall without a parachute. But after his capture by the Germans, his ordeal was just beginning.
This free event is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival in collaboration with the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Heyde Center for the Arts. For more information visit chippewafallslibrary.org.
