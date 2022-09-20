CVTG Assassins
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 41st Anniversary Season opens with the Stephen Sondheim Broadway Musical “Assassins” this weekend. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-award winning Broadway musical explores America’s obsession with fame and murder. Spanning multiple centuries, “Assassins” combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins of the president of the United States.
Throughout each assassins’ respective historical eras, is the American culture of celebrity as a catalyst behind some of this nation’s most infamous criminals.
From John Wilkes-Booth to Squeaky Fromme to John Hinkley, the stories of these nine men and women interact in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet surprisingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in our history.
This show contains mature content. Tickets are available for $35 plus taxes and fees for adults, and $15 plus taxes and fees for students and youth. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Library grand re-opening concert
EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library,400 Eau Claire St., is hosting a concert in celebration of its reopening on Saturday, Oct. 1 featuring three musicians.
Sue Orfield and Dustin Degolier will perform at 3:15 p.m. with Jim Pullman closing out the concert at 4:30 p.m.
The concert is free to attend. For more information visit ecpubliclibrary.info, or call the library at (715) 839-1648.
Dog friendly outdoor movie
ALTOONA — Enjoy a meal and a movie under the night sky at the Mutts, Meals & Movies event tonight in River Prairie Park.
Guests are invited to bring their dinner or purchase it from the food trucks that will be onsite. Enjoy your food while catching a film on the giant outdoor movie screen on the Prevea Amphitheater Stage.
The night will feature “Clifford The Big Red Dog” starting at 7 p.m.
When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.
This is a dog-friendly event. Any dogs in attendance should be leashed at all times. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information find the event’s Facebook page.
Author talk
COLFAX — The Colfax Public Library is hosting Michael Perry as a fundraiser for their elevator project at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Cozy Theater, 613 Main St.
Perry is an accidental New York Times bestselling author, humorist and playwright from New Auburn. He also produces the popular audio newsletter “Michael Perry’s Voice Mail.” His bestselling memoirs include: “Population: 485,”subsequently adapted for the stage, “Truck: A Love Story,” “Coop,” “Visiting Tom” and “Montaigne in Barn Boots,” among many other titles.
Tickets to the event are $20. For more information visit colfaxpubliclibrary.org.
Pumpkin festival
ALTOONA — Celebrate giant pumpkins and their growers at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in River Prairie Park.
People of all ages can enjoy a pumpkin weigh-off, 5K races, pumpkin dessert contest, rubber ducky race, pumpkin decorating and a giant pumpkin drop.
The event is free to attend. For more information visit rpgiantpumpkinfest.com.
Oktoberfest celebration
BLOOMER — Bloomer Brewing Company is hosting their sixth annual Oktoberfest party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrate Oktoberfest season with fun happening all day long.
The event will include games, prizes and live music by two performers. Katie Rothbauer will be performing from 1-4 p.m., with UnKaiged taking the stage from 5-10 p.m.
Tickets for the party are $10 in advance and at the door. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or visit the brewery’s website, bloomerbrewingco.com.
