Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts is proud to welcome home Chippewa Falls native and McDonell High School graduate, Jacob Christopher, as one of the key singers in men’s vocal ensemble Cantus, which does more than 60 concerts each year nationally and internationally, and in its home Minnesota.
Cantus will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They will perform “Alone Together.”
Widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century, “Alone Together” draws inspiration from the idea of staying connected in a digital age.
The group will show off their stylistic range with an impressive breadth of repertoire from Camille Saint-Saens and David Land, all the way to Ingrid Michaelson and Simon & Garfunkel.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $11 for youth. They are available at cvca.net.
Live comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Stand-up comedian Ryan Kahl will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at The Brickhouse.
Kahl is a stand-up comedian based out of Minneapolis. He started doing stand up when he was 18 right here in Eau Claire where he co-founded Clearwater Comedy. He has opened up for Sean Patton and other comics known in the Midwest.
Tickets for the show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. It is recommended for those 18 years old and older. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For all the event details and tickets go to volumeonetickets.org.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” multiple times throughout this weekend.
With a script by Mo Willems, author of the #1 best-selling “Pigeon” books, this musical is more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party.
There will be performances tonight at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. All performances are at The Oxford. Tickets are $18 for adults and seniors and $12 for youth and students.
Tickets are available at ecct.org.
UW-Stout presentation
MENOMONIE — A national expert on free speech and book bans will be a guest speaker on Monday at UW-Stout.
Jonathan Friedman, director of Free Expression and Education Programs at PEN America, based in New York, will lead the event Banned Books and Silencing the Classroom from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the University Library, second floor north. The event is free and open to the public.
Friedman helped produce PEN America’s Campus Free Speech Guide in 2020. He has also been lead author on many PEN America reports, including Banned in the USA: Rising School Book Bans Threaten Free Expression and Students’ First Amendment Rights, which was published this year.
The event will be moderated by Tim Shiell, Menard Center director. Respondents will be Lopa Basu, professor of English; and Rickie-Ann Legleitner, associate professor of English, interim director of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office and adviser for Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.
For more information visit uwstout.edu.
House by the River
EAU CLAIRE — There will be an outdoor digital arts and dance music gathering from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at the Owen Park bandshell.
The night will feature musical artists TNGL and Maxon, visual artist ZpaceTree and sound engineering by Raw Signal Sound.
TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through house, trance, halftime, neuro hop, future bass, and world psy bass music.
ZpaceTree compliments the sounds with mind-bending visual stimuli. Drawing from a broad set of influences, ZpaceTree opens interdimensional portals through their projection mappings.
The event is free and open to the public of all ages. For all the details, find the event on Facebook.
Vegas night
MENOMONIE — Support the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts by escaping to Vegas, conveniently located inside of the Mabel Tainter Theater for the venues Night at the Mabel fundraiser.
This year attendees can enjoy everything Vegas has to offer, right in Menomonie. Sip Mabel martinis or win big at the on-stage casino. Events and activities include: Make-your-own cocktail lessons, a Speakeasy-style bar, Spin-for-Spirits, poker, roulette, craps, auction, photo booth and more.
Guests are invited to dress the theme. The night starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cost for an individual is $60, or $100 per couple. Vegas night is for those 21 years and older.
For tickets visit mabeltainter.org.
