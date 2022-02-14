EAU CLAIRE — Honest conversation, thoughtful discourse and tasty treats — what makes for a better evening?
Wisconsin and Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton will take to the Jamf Theatre stage alongside two bakers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the history of race and class in America at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Through her “Makin’ Cake” presentation, Hamilton will delve into the cake making process and reveal what its history and ingredients can teach us about race, class and equity in America. Following her presentation, attendees are invited to engage in thoughtful conversation while enjoying cake.
Hamilton said she developed the idea behind “Makin’ Cake” a few years ago when she was invited to create an experience for the Sheboygan community that would encourage conversation about race.
“Everybody likes cake,” she said during a phone interview. “And when I started researching the basic ingredients of cake, a story began to take shape where the base ingredients were hard to come by. They were expensive, they were rare.”
Hamilton explained how, in the past, only the wealthy could afford sugar. She said the process of making cake oftentimes required the assistance of servants or slaves. In contrast, most people nowadays can buy box cake mix from any convenience store and whip something up in an hour — but not everyone, even now.
Through this timeline from early baking to modern box mixes, Hamilton also explains how race and class in America have evolved into what they are today.
“I told my husband, I said, ‘This show — this is my retirement plan,’ ” Hamilton said. “I wanted to do this everywhere, all the time. It’s more than a performance. It is truly a partnership and opportunity to engage people and offer conversations that are much needed.”
Hamilton said the most important part of “Makin’ Cake” is that it creates an environment that allows people to learn about and discuss race without shaming, belittling or arguing. She said her goal is to empower people to consider all perspectives and understand that we are all impacted by race and class in some way.
“We’re not all in it the same way, but it affects everyone. We all have a story to share,” Hamilton said. “It’s not just something that happens to people of color. It is an experience that all of us as humans and residents have to find a way to talk about.”
She added: “Money is another muted layer in this conversation. ‘Race’ was invented as a tactic for maintaining the class lines of Have and Have Not. We’re told it’s socially impolite to talk about money, while being conditioned to chase it. Class is at the core of race; race became a raw material for every American structure. Poverty doesn’t discriminate; discriminatory practices force poverty.”
Hamilton pointed out that, oftentimes, discussions of race will elicit reactionary, defensive responses from white people. She said white people often feel like the only appropriate response to discussions about race is to feel shame or defensiveness.
However, Hamilton said, white folks don’t have to atone for what happened in the past; but, they do need to acknowledge what happened and recognize that there are ripple effects that are still affecting all of us today.
“Makin’ Cake,” Hamilton said, is about providing people with the opportunity to reevaluate and acknowledge how racism and classism are embedded in all of our lives through discussion with their friends, family and strangers. She said it can be hard for people to overcome those instilled scripts when it comes to discussing race and class, but it’s not impossible.
Discomfort is a part of progress. If you can’t talk about it, you can’t deal with it.
“I’m not trying to change anybody’s mind,” Hamilton said. “I am creating a platform where I’m giving everyone baseline facts and framing it in a way that isn’t shaming. I’m not trying to burn the house down. I don’t sugarcoat anything, and I’m telling you a story that’s fact.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the “Makin’ Cake” national tour, Hamilton said a documentary that translates the performance into another art form is currently in the works. She said the project should be complete by the end of the summer.
“What art does is it shows you’re in the company of other folks where everybody is getting something different, and then you get to talk about it,” Hamilton said. “That’s my favorite part — the questions that happen, the way that people are listening to each other. And we’re not solving anything. That’s just a big piece. I’m not proposing we have it all figured out, but, man, it sure feels better to leave here having been in conversation with other people, as opposed to leaving a place where you got talked at, or leaving a place where you got information and your emotional response was to defend what you already know, which defeats the purpose of going to learn something new.”
Hamilton said it’s an honor to guide audiences through such important conversations. She said it takes real work to be an agent of change, but it’s worth the effort.
Admission to “Makin’ Cake” with Dasha Kelly Hamilton starts at $20. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
The Pablo Center requires guests to wear masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. All patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.