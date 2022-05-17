EAU CLAIRE — Bill Shogren was born and raised in Eau Claire in the early 1940s and 50s until his family moved to Minneapolis in 1952 when he was going to start ninth grade. He has many fond memories of what he describes as “an ideal childhood” and “a good life” in Eau Claire, so he decided to write them all down.
He recently published them in a book titled “What is it about Eau Claire?”, which compiles upwards of 20 short stories set in the Chippewa Valley when he was a kid.
“This city of hills was big enough to have everything, even a professional baseball team, and small enough so we could participate in everything. A collection of short stories about growing up in the 1940s,” reads the book’s official synopsis on Amazon.
“That period was a good time. The Great Depression was behind us, and World War II had just ended; it was a period of positive thinking,” Shogren said.
For Shogren and many of his neighbors, it was a time for moving forward and just having fun.
“We had it all. Nobody talked about having any kind of money; we just lived life and lived it to the hilt. It was a great life, that’s all I can say,” he said.
Before modern conveniences, Shogren, his family, friends and neighbors filled their days by using Eau Claire’s vast “outdoor facilities” and “creating their own fun.” They played until the street lights went out and did it all over again the next day.
He was involved in many sports, ski jumping, was a self-described Eau Claire “river rat” and spent many days up North at a family member’s cabin in Cornell, which was one of his favorite things to do back then.
And, that’s just a few of the things Shogren got up to.
The book chronicles small and fun life events like ski jumping at recess (the grade school had a jump), and when the 400 train would stop in Eau Claire to big life events such as his first date, when he discovered just how expensive it is to date when he had to pay a whole 52 cents and when he sat in the ballpark as Hank Aaron made his debut for the Eau Claire Bears.
While Shogren has so many fun memories of what he did growing up in Eau Claire, the people in his neighborhood also stick out to him. He lived on the east side at 615 Summer St. in a mixed neighborhood where one person would have a blue collar job and the next might be the president of a bank.
Despite that, everyone got along for the most part.
“Nobody cared about social status or anything,” Shogren said “We weren’t encumbered with wants…We just lived with each other and used all the facilities we could. We were always busy.”
Shogren has written a couple other books about fly fishing and loves to write, so he thought he would compile the short stories he has written into a book. That book became “What is it About Eau Claire?.” He said readers should find something to relate to within it.
“Most people see something in the book they can relate to and enjoy,’’ he said.
Shogren now resides in the Minneapolis suburbs where he has lived since he moved from Eau Claire. He is now living a life of retirement after working as a sales agent for many years
He still comes back to the Chippewa Valley from time to time and still loves Eau Claire just as much as all those years ago.
“I can reconnect with those people back there just like no time has passed. It’s just like old times,” he said. He still has a relationship with some people from his childhood that he enjoys keeping up with.
“Some of them (friendships) endure forever.”
Read a whole lot more about Shogren and his childhood stories by purchasing his book “What is it About Eau Claire?” on amazon.com.