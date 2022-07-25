CHIPPEWA FALLS — In 2016, Heather Flashinski contemplated starting a Christian music festival in the Chippewa Valley. Flashinski, president and director of OneFest, personally enjoys outdoor music festivals, but noticed there wasn’t one in the area dedicated to that type of music.
After calling around and gauging interest, and a sign from God via one of this year’s headliners songs, Flashinski knew she had to make it happen.
Driving down the road one day she heard Saturday headliner Matthew West’s song “Do Something” on the radio.
“That was for me a clear sign that I needed to put this festival together for God,” Flashinski said.
In 2017, OneFest officially became a non-profit organization, consisting of a board of drectors and a planning team with the mission of providing “a Christian Music Ministry bringing together all to praise and worship the One True God in a festival setting.” They celebrated their first festival in 2018 with just over 2,000 people in attendance. Now, this weekend, they are holding their fourth festival at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and are expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 people to show up to hear a full lineup of artists from across genres.
Friday’s headliner is Crowder, a contemporary Christian musician with a unique “folktronica” style. His biggest songs include “I Am” and “Come As You Are.” His latest album “Milk & Honey,” released last year, reached number one on the U.S. Christian music chart.
“It’s very fun music and people are really excited about him,” Flashinski said.
Other performers on Friday include Eagle Brook Music, Maddie Rey and Sidewalk Prophets.
West is headlining the festival on Saturday. West is a five time Grammy nominated artist with many hits and songwriting credits to his name, winning many awards for his songwriting. His most streamed songs include “Broken Things,” “The God Who Stays” and “Hello, My Name Is.”
“He’s got awesome songs and an awesome personality on stage,” Flashinski said. “He’s a great entertainer and I hope everybody loves hearing him.”
Other Saturday performers are TRU-SERVA , Matt Hammitt, Austin French, Tasha Layton and Mac Powell. Also, on the side stage is a local jazz band, King’s Conquest, Cory & Kelly, Laurel Taylor, One Way North and Dance with Dignity.
Flashinski says there will be music from a range of genres from contemporary, folk, rap, country, rock and more.
“All the artists are amazing, we really have something for everyone,” she said.
On Sunday, there will be music and worship starting at 9:30 a.m. Worship will be done by Boiling Point with guest speaker Hammitt giving his testimony.
More to do and see
In addition to music, there will be plenty more for people to see at OneFest, including food vendors, exhibitors and other entertainment.
There’s a whole building of exhibitors coming this year, plus some stationed outside offering a variety of things for attendees. Flashinski says there are ministries, artists, crafters and more. There are also kids spaces, lawn games and a new teen area included in the cost of admission.
There are two non-profits this year providing a different kind of entertainment. First Position Dance will be doing five performances, so people can see the talent of the kids involved with it. In addition, a faith center fitness group will be doing Christian line dancing between performances.
“There are activities for you to participate in, as well as watch,” Flashinski said.
Giving back
OneFest is also featuring two nationally and internationally known organizations this year; Compassion International and Eight Days of Hope.
Compassion International works to help children who live in poverty by giving them physical, social, economic and spiritual care. Eight Days of Hope is a Christian charity which aims to aid communities that have been affected by natural disasters by helping them rebuild, in addition to building homes for victims of human trafficking.
Giving back and inspiring people through God is one of the biggest goals of OneFest, according to Flashinski.
“We just want people to come and relax and enjoy the music, and be inspired to either get involved with their church or in their communities to do good work with nonprofits,” she said. “We’re trying to encourage and make people aware of the different groups doing amazing things.”
OneFest is taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. For more details, full schedule and tickets head to one-fest.com. For the latest updates follow the festival on Facebook.