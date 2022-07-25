60fdbec6160ef.image.jpg

Crowds at previous festivals have enjoyed what OneFest has to offer. This year's festival will take over the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend.

 Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — In 2016, Heather Flashinski contemplated starting a Christian music festival in the Chippewa Valley. Flashinski, president and director of OneFest, personally enjoys outdoor music festivals, but noticed there wasn’t one in the area dedicated to that type of music.

After calling around and gauging interest, and a sign from God via one of this year’s headliners songs, Flashinski knew she had to make it happen.