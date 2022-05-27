MEDFORD — Jeff Hein, a resident of Medford, was stationed in the Army in Germany in the 1990s. It was here that he first heard of the story of the Cimbri, an ancient Germanic tribe.
In 120 BC, a cataclysmic tidal wave destroyed the Jutland peninsula (today’s Denmark), where the tribe lived. The tribe was forced to migrate and find a new homeland. Following the ancient trade routes and the great rivers of Iron-Age Europe, the tribe journeyed through eastern Europe — caught the attention of the Romans while doing so.
Hein started reading about the Cimbri in the ‘90s, and became fascinated with the story.
“My family’s background is German, so those types of stories have interested me from the start,” Hein said.
Back then, it didn’t really occur to him to write a book, but he was always reading whatever he could find about the Cimbri. It wasn’t until much later he decided to take the story and turn it into a historical novel series of five books.
“I figured this might be something I could write a story about, so about 10 years ago I started it,” he said. “During the pandemic I started writing again and finished the (first) book last spring.”
The first book in the series, titled “The Cimbri Appear,” begins with the tidal wave destroying Jutland and ends right after the Cimbri’s first battle with the Romans. The book chronicles the tribe’s migration through “foreboding swamps, primordial forests, vast plains, and towering mountains.” It is revealed that a jealous god’s curse is the reason for their suffering; still, they keep moving forward.
“I put as much true history as I could into it and then filled in the blanks because there’s not much written about it,” Hein said.
There were five major battles between the Cimbri and the Romans. Each book covers one conflict. Each book is a sort of prelude to each battle.
Hein is always wondering why things happen and what drives people to make decisions, and tries to use those answers to apply them to the characters. He says the characters, while they lived thousands of years ago, are not much different than people are today. Human nature doesn’t change, circumstances change. That’s how Hein incorporated the human element of the book.
“The whole thing has a framework of the actual history, and then I filled in the blanks of the whys, and the whats and the whos,” Hein said. “It’s fiction, but I think about it a lot and try to come up with a plausible, realistic reason for things.”
Hein enjoys reading historical fiction and fantasy, but really focused on making “The Cimbrian War” series an accurate historical fiction.
“There’s no magic, there’s no fantasy, no flaming swords or any of that stuff. I try to keep it as close as possible to the real history, and the fiction I keep as close as possible to plausible history,” Hein said.
The first installment of the series, “The Cimbri Appear,” is available to purchase at some book stores and on Amazon. Readers interested in the book can find and read the first chapter on Hein’s website, jeffhein.net.