Michael Perry and The Long Beds return to the Pablo Center on Friday, Dec. 9.

 Photo by Lee Butterworth

EAU CLAIRE — A unique show of songs and stories is coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. Humorist and New York Times bestselling author Michael Perry and his band The Long Beds along with a few special guests will take over the Jamf Theatre stage on Dec. 9.

Perry, who was raised in rural New Auburn and currently resides in rural Fall Creek, doesn’t really consider himself a musician. He considers himself a writer who picked up a guitar and learned a few chords as a way to break up all night writing sessions, or as he puts it, “a way to take a break from writing without turning off the writing part of his brain.” He started writing songs in the 1990s and began recruiting The Long Beds, who he says are actual musicians, in 2004. They’ve been performing together since then, and now have four records under their belt.