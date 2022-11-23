EAU CLAIRE — A unique show of songs and stories is coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. Humorist and New York Times bestselling author Michael Perry and his band The Long Beds along with a few special guests will take over the Jamf Theatre stage on Dec. 9.
Perry, who was raised in rural New Auburn and currently resides in rural Fall Creek, doesn’t really consider himself a musician. He considers himself a writer who picked up a guitar and learned a few chords as a way to break up all night writing sessions, or as he puts it, “a way to take a break from writing without turning off the writing part of his brain.” He started writing songs in the 1990s and began recruiting The Long Beds, who he says are actual musicians, in 2004. They’ve been performing together since then, and now have four records under their belt.
The upcoming show at the Pablo Center will feature a blend of fresh and favorite songs and stories alike with a few special guests making appearances including guitarist Mary Cutrufello and two local music teachers. Perry says everyone taking the stage enjoys their time together and is excited to play together.
“We’re excited to get to the venue and see each other and sound check and play together,” Perry said. “I think that relaxed happiness reaches out and includes the audience.”
During the show, two local music teachers, Jen Mason and Brad Stoughton of the Fall Creek School District, will join for a couple of songs as a way to recognize and thank them for what they do.
Perry has had two daughters go through the Fall Creek music program and has seen firsthand the dedication of Mason and Stoughton.
"Mr. Stoughton and Ms. Mason are so dedicated, and they create such a wonderful environment for kids to learn about performance and music,” he said.
Perry is the bestselling author of multiple books including “Population: 485,” “Truck,” “The Scavengers” and “Visiting Tom,” and will be weaving stories into the show between songs. For this show he will be sharing a couple pieces from his new book of essays about human connection called “Hunker” and some material from his new novella, “Forty Acres Deep,” inspired in part by his song of the same name.
As far as the music goes, show attendees can expect roughneck folk music that is representative of the diverse backgrounds of each of The Long Beds. All of whom have different musical experience across genres.
“I learned some chords, whereas they have dedicated decades to their craft and toured the world,” he said.
Perry says they are the real musicians.
“My stuff is pretty basic,” he said. “One of my favorite moments of each show is when I finish my verse, I step away from the mic and just let the band work with each other.”
The band is excited to be able to perform at the Pablo Center. They have performed many places, but to perform at a venue like Pablo Center, Perry says, is a privilege and the band is happy to be able to play on stage there.
“The bottom line is, wherever we are, we’re happy to be there,” he said.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Jamf Theatre. Tickets for the show are $25 plus fees and taxes. They are available at pablocenter.org. For more information on the band visit sneezingcow.com.