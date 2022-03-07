MENOMONIE — The Menomonie Theater Guild will return to its home on the Mabel Tainter stage, 205 Main St. East, with its first major production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Clue: On Stage,” slated to premiere on Friday, March 11.
Co-directed by Robert Butterfield and Jared Robinson, “Clue” follows the iconic tale of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Col. Mustard and Mrs. White as they race to identify the elusive murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count begins to stack up.
After the six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host, they are given aliases and discouraged from revealing any personal information about themselves. It is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each partygoer is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist or kill the innocent butler.
What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.
Based on the 1985 cult classic film by Jonathan Lynn and the popular board game, “Clue” was adapted for the stage by Sandy Rustin in 2018.
“It’s crazy,” said Butterfield during a phone interview. “There’s not a serious second in this play. It’s nonstop jokes in the dialogue. It’s nonstop movement, slapstick comedy. It’s really fast-paced and it’s just a hoot.”
Butterfield, a veteran MTG director, originally took on “Clue” as a project two years ago, prior to the start of the pandemic. He said he immediately fell in love with the script, and knew it needed to be his next project following his direction of “The Sunshine Boys,” the MTG’s last major production before COVID-19 hit.
On the other hand, this production will mark Robinson’s directorial debut. The duo co-chair the guild’s set committee. When Robinson expressed interest in learning how to direct, Butterfield invited him to collaborate.
“I knew it would be a lot to learn, and it was actually 10-times more than I thought there would be to learn,” Robinson said during a phone interview. “I’ve always enjoyed theatre, but normally I’m in the role of attending performances, and I really enjoyed working on this. I plan on doing one on my own eventually.”
“Clue” features a cast of 12 performers. The show’s leads are Kevin Drzakowski as Professor Plum, Katie Shay as Miss Scarlet, Andrew Mercil as Mr. Green, Kate Brophy as Mrs. Peacock, Dan Zabrowski as Col. Mustard and Melissa Kneeland as Mrs. White.
The production also features Erik Evensen as Wadsworth, Buck Harris as Mr. Boddy, Anna Mae Tempus as Yvette, Robin Shay as The Cook, Nicholas Feeney as Phoenix Blue-Koszalka and Richard Breen as Tom Hartnell.
“The cast is amazing,” Butterfield said. “They’re great. Very patient. I’ve thrown a lot at them, added a lot of the physicality. The script is fairly basic. There’s jokes written into it, of course, but they’ve had to learn, kind of, two scripts. They learned the dialogue and then they had to relearn all of the movements and things like that. And they’ve been very, very patient with me and with each other as they’ve learned that and we’ve worked on stuff over and over.”
Both directors noted high levels of energy in the production as many performers return to the stage for the first time in two years.
“The actors have just been roaring and ready to go,” Butterfield said. “Usually we kind of have two groups of actors — we have actors that are in musicals and then we have actors that are usually in straight plays — and they usually don’t do a lot of crossover. But, because this is the first play back, and because it’s a play that a lot of people are familiar with, we had a really big response. We have kind of the best of both worlds. We have a really great cast from both musicals and straight plays, so it’s really exciting.”
He added: “Technically, this is a really difficult play. Comedy is the hardest type of drama to do because of the timing, because of the quick dialogue. And the set is really tricky because we have to portray a multi-room mansion on the Mabel stage, which is a fairly small stage. So, being able to portray 10 rooms, plus secret passages and secret panels, and things like that — this has definitely been the most challenging play that I’ve ever directed.”
Robinson also pointed out that the return of the MTG to the Mabel stage offers audience members the opportunity to reignite their love for live performances — something they’ve gone without for two years.
“It’s fun. It’s lighthearted,” Robinson said. “I hope people walk away wanting to go to more live shows.”
Butterfield agreed.
“We just went through two miserable years of COVID, where people had to stay home and not have any interaction,” he said. “There wasn’t a whole lot to smile — let alone laugh — about. This is the absolute best cure for that. This is going to be an hour-and-a-half to two hours of nonstop laughter and just lightheartedness. And it is the perfect cure for getting out of the COVID blues and end-of-winter blues.”
And there’s no better place to see a show than the Mabel, Butterfield concluded.