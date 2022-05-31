EAU CLAIRE — A local playwright is bringing his original play to the Grand Theater stage this weekend through Performance Anxiety.
Performance Anxiety is an independent theater group which aims to bring “diverse art opportunities to the Chippewa Valley to engage audiences with original programming, creative re-imaginings of existing works, and innovative theatre.”
Eau Claire playwright Reid Sollberger wrote a play titled “My Lady Tongue,” and, through Performance Anxiety and the help of a committed cast and crew, it is coming to the stage this weekend.
“My Lady Tongue” is a modern take on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”, which focuses on two actors from different worlds who can’t stop bickering with each other. But those around them know that the pair are a perfect match. It is a romantic comedy inspired by sitcoms and filled with references.
“That’s kind of the vibe I’m trying to get across. The show is funny, but it has a heart at its center,” Sollberger, who also stars in the play, said.
It follows characters who are actors filming a TV show and what happens behind the scenes between them.
“That idea just kind of stuck with me, just about what happens when the director yells cut,” Sollberger explained. According to Sollberger, the transition from script to stage has been pretty easy thanks to open communication with show director Susie Draeger and their visions being similar.
Draeger said the commitment of the cast and the uniqueness of it has made this show easy and fun to bring to the stage.
“We like to give people chances,” Draeger said. The cast is very diverse with ages ranging from 19 all the way to 72, and a couple of the actors have never done a show before. “With that experience, they just were amazing coming into their auditions, so we decided to give them a chance, and they are delivering,”
Theater is family
The stars of the show say it’s been amazing to be a part of it.
“It’s been a huge learning experience and it’s been really fun. It’s a really cool community, really great people. You definitely make instant friends… I’m really glad I did it,” Anne Marie Prissel, who plays the character Elizabeth Moreau in the show, said.
“I’ve met more friends in the last month than I probably have ever,” {span}Rome {/span}Balciunas, who plays Thomas Milton, echoed.
For the cast and crew this show has given them experiences that they would’ve never had had they not auditioned for the show.
“Being able to work with a group of people that I would’ve never had the chance to has been super, super fun,” Annika Emerson, who plays Ruby St. Mary said.
The cast and crew of around 17 people are committed and passionate about this show, and through that shared commitment and passion, they’ve become a family.
“There’s this family that comes out of it (theater),” Draeger said. Sollberger, as the playwright, is blown away by the way the cast and crew have come together and how they have so much commitment to turning his script into a great show.
“The commitment that everyone just decided they wanted to be a part of this…sometimes I just sit back, and I’m blown away by that,” Sollberger said.
“My Lady Tongue” is a funny show that adults of any age will enjoy. It is not suitable for children due to adult themes and language.
The show is running Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a performance at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. All performances are taking place in The Grand Theater, home of the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild.
Tickets are available online through the “My Lady Tongue” event Facebook page, and at the door.
To learn more about Performance Anxiety or get involved go to their website: performanceanxietyinc.org.