If you ever found yourself on the main drag of Thorp between the years of 1948 and 2000, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Leon and Lil’s, a small-town bar located there.
Owned by Lil and Leon Kaczmarek, it was a Thorp staple for 52 years. Years after the bar closed, in 2019, 94 year old Lil said she’d like to write a book about it all. Eau Claire Writer-in-Residence and Lil and Leon’s nephew, Ken Szymanski offered to help her do that.
Syzmanski’s recently released book “Sit Down and Stay Awhile: My Aunt Lil, A Small-Town Bar, and a Lifetime of Polkas,” as told by Lil Kaczmarek is the story of her bar, but also how she became “a small-town celebrity who made fast friends with an entire community, one generous interaction at a time.”
“It’s mostly about her and the bar that she’d been running for 52 years, but there were also things in her childhood and teenage years where you can see how she became a great bartender,” Szymanski said. “So, it’s about the bar, but it’s much bigger than the bar, it became a whole life story.”
The book is the culmination of many long talks and interviews with Lil where she’d recall her memories. Szymanski also talked with Lil’s brothers and sisters who also played roles in the bar.
“I tried to pick the most important moments and the things that felt like bar stories to me,” he said.
Filled with stories ranging from Lil’s upbringing in a large family to his own memories of visiting Leon and Lil’s, to when it was time to close the bar, this 49 page, 19 chapter book is different from any of Syzmanski’s previous works. He normally writes stories about people who have passed on, or are more historical in nature.
“Sit Down and Stay Awhile” is meant to feel like a conversation you’d have at the bar. Szymanski jumped on the chance to write it.
“I’ve been down this road before, but now to have a chance to do it with somebody that is actually alive was refreshing,” he said. “She’s a really good storyteller and had an interesting life.”
The book took a couple of years to complete, but sharing the final product with Lil is something special for Szymanski.
He visits with Lil and reads her the stories, often sparking laughs or new memories. The entire process has brought them closer, and Szymanski says Lil is really enjoying it.
“She is having a blast with it,” he said. “She’s 96 now, a time when most people are slowing down a little bit, but this is kind of a victory lap for her, like a little resurgence.”
Szymanski tried to demonstrate what made Lil such a special person through this book. Lil was a people person, funny and brought people together so well. He says we need more people like that in this world.
“It would be great if we had more people like Lil in this world. We’re so divided and isolated that I think this book can remind people what communities used to be like, and how someone like Lil treated people and the positive effect that had on people,” Szymanski said.
Book release events
In celebration of the release of “Sit Down and Stay Awhile,” Szymanski will be doing promotional events locally where readers can hear him read, buy the book, chat and maybe hear some polka music.
Szymanski will read from the book starting at 6 p.m. on Monday at Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. in Chippewa Falls.
There will be an album release party featuring live polka band Klezmazel at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. in Eau Claire
He will also be at the Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. in Eau Claire from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m on Saturday, July 23.
Books will be available at all of the events and will be able to be purchased at The Local Store starting July 23. Find them around Thorp at Thorp Area Historical Society, Nolechek’s Meats and Marieke Gouda cheese shop.
Books cost $10 and include a free Leon & Lil’s commemorative bar coaster while supplies last.
For more information, visit kenszymanski.com.