EAU CLAIRE — The arts are an integral part of Eau Claire culture. From the murals on our buildings, to our iconic art fairs, there is no shortage of creativity to be found.
Except — local artist Whitney Stuart did notice one artistic shortcoming in the community. Eau Claire does not have a community clay studio.
Stuart is about to change that. Half Moon Clay will open its doors to the public in early January 2022.
Half Moon Clay, which will be situated in Banbury Place at 930 Galloway St., Suite 117, will offer a variety of workshops, “Sip and Spin” nights, introductory classes and open studio time. For now, Stuart plans on leading the classes and workshops herself, but she said she eventually plans on bringing in guest speakers and teachers.
A native of Atlanta, Ga., Stuart moved to Eau Claire with her partner last spring. Her partner, Adam, is from Spooner and he attended university in Eau Claire. Prior to moving to the Chippewa Valley, the pair originally planned on moving to Asia in 2020. After selling all of their belongings and preparing for the move, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans.
Stuart said that, even before buying their house here in Eau Claire, she always loved the artistic nature of the community. But, she missed one of her favorite hobbies.
“I really wanted somewhere to do ceramics, and there just wasn’t anywhere,” Stuart said in a phone interview. “It’s such an artsy town and I felt like it was just missing something.”
After befriending other local potters and selling a few of her pieces at local farmer’s markets, Stuart knew it was time to take matters into her own hands.
Half Moon Clay will begin holding classes on Monday, Jan. 3. As of right now, Stuart is offering a handbuilding class titled “Make Your Own Mug’’, beginner’s wheel “Sip and Spin” nights and six-week-long “Intro to Pottery” classes for people who have done pottery before, but want to take their knowledge of the craft to the next level.
The one-time workshops and “Sip and Spin” nights cost $40 to attend. The six week courses are $225.
The overall goal of Half Moon Clay, Stuart explained, is to offer a space for “home artists” — non-professionals — to practice, create and display their work. She noted that many potters know what they’re doing, they just don’t have access to the space, tools and supplies they need.
“Pottery is extremely expensive,” Stuart said. “Just a wheel in itself is $1,200 to $1,500 … A normal person is not going to spend that amount of money just to see if maybe they like something. So, I really wanted to create an art center that made experimentation in different art forms more accessible to people. And so, just by virtue of living in Eau Claire, you can kind of be a part of the artistic community.”
Stuart currently has six pottery wheels available for use, meaning that her maximum wheel class size is six people. Her maximum handbuilding class size is 12.
When the wheels are not being used for classes or workshops, Stuart says she will eventually open the space up for open studio use. Membership will be required. Stuart said she will eventually hire Studio Monitors to oversee open studio times and assist members in exchange for free use of the studio. This may be a position of interest for recent college graduates who have lost access to the university’s studio, she added. Stuart also said she would like to eventually add children’s pottery classes.
Half Moon Clay will host an open house during the annual Banbury Art Crawl in February 2022. Stuart has invited local potters to display their work in the studio for the event. She said she wants Half Moon Clay to be a space where home artists can display their work without the fees or charges that many galleries enforce, which can be expensive for new artists.
“That’s fine for an established artist, but if you’re like me and you have three pieces, that’s a lot,” Stuart explained. “I’m trying to make a space where it makes art a lot more accessible for Eau Claire.”
In addition to providing a workspace for amateur artists, Stuart also said she hopes Half Moon Clay will help Eau Claire hold onto it’s artistic side as the city continues to grow in the coming years.
“You lose a lot of the magic of a community when it expands too quickly if you don’t kind of prepare yourself for that and reinforce what’s important about the community,” she said. “There can be good things and there can be bad things about a community growing so quickly, but I know — now that I live here — the artistic community is something that I really want to make sure grows with us.”
Stuart currently works in health marketing. She said it is her hope that running Half Moon Clay will eventually become her full-time career.
People can register for Half Moon Clay classes and workshops at halfmoonclay.com. Classes are already reaching capacity.
“The response has been really overwhelming,” Stuart said. “When you do something like this in a really big city, nobody really cares. So it’s been really overwhelming the number of people that, when they find out I’m doing this, have just proactively reached out or messaged me on Instagram and have been like, ‘I think it’s really cool you’re doing this.’ The amount of the support from the community has made me feel really excited that I live here and that I chose to open up this business. I’m really pumped for it to get started.”