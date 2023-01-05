ENTER-MUS-MINN-LAWMAKER-SP

Minnesota state Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega holds her daughter, Loiza Rosa, in the House chambers during the first day of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session at the State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Among the many questions veteran Twin Cities rapper Maria Isa heard last year during her successful campaign to become a new state legislator, the one that always baffled her was, “Are you going to quit your music career?”

The proud native of St. Paul’s West Side answered that query resoundingly Tuesday, when she issued a new EP on the same day she was sworn into office at the Minnesota State Capitol.