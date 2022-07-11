CADOTT — Thousands of rock fans are set to flock to Cadott this weekend for the 28th Rock Fest. Attendees come together for one common purpose: “to congregate with other rock fans from across the world, in a place where rock music still matters,” according to the festival website.
This year, a full lineup of rock music’s best is coming to the Fest grounds. Some acts have performed at the festival before, while some are making their Rock Fest debut. Performances begin with the Wednesday night kickoff party, exclusive to 3-day ticket holders, and continue through Saturday.
Here’s the full lineup:
Wednesday
Rock Fest begins on Wednesday night, with the kickoff event for 3-day ticket holders. This year’s kickoff show features three 1980s rock bands: Lita Ford, Firehouse and Warrant, in addition to Otherwise, Islander, Versus Me, Paralandra and Saint Laveau.
Attendees can expect to hear rock hits like “Cherry Pie,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” “Kiss Me Deadly,” “When I Look Into Your Eyes,” “I Live My For You” and many more.
Thursday
The main festival shows begin on Thursday with the day being capped off by headliners Disturbed and Lamb of God, two acts that are returning to Rock Fest after a few years.
Disturbed was a headliner in 2018 while Lamb of God performed in 2017.
Other Thursday acts include Theory of a Deadman, Avatar, Hatebreed, Ayron Jones, Spiritbox, Diamante, Fire From The Gods, Ded, Nongrata, Half Heard Voices, Wildstreet, Sweet Addiction, Unlike Daddy, Seilies, The Midnight Devils, Peace Of Mind, Rebel Queens, The Issue and Via.
Friday
Friday’s lineup is full of fierce females. Three to female rock acts are the peak of Friday’s shows, something Fest organizers are excited about.
“There is not enough females in this industry, and we try to get as many as we can,” Rock Fest organzer Wade Asher said of the lineup after announcing it. “Once I saw it could work, I went for it.”
Friday headliners include Evanescence, Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless — all led by female singers. All three of these acts are returning to Rock Fest after performing at previous festivals. Evanescence headlined in 2019, Halestorm performed in 2018 and The Pretty Reckless made their Rock Fest debut in 2014.
There will also be plenty of performances before the headliners including: Nothing More, Black Veil Brides, Escape The Fate, John 5, Butcher Babies, Volumes, Lilith Czar, Lydia Can’t Breath, Ratchet Dolls, Streetlight Circus, Plague Of Stars, Fingertrick, Once Around, The Other LA, Ignescent, Bourbon House, Fresh Fighters, Sabbath Unleashed and Motherwind.
Saturday
The Saturday lineup features popular returning acts and a long-awaited debuting act. Shinedown, Mudvayne and Jellyroll are at the top of the lineup. While Shinedown have played the festival before, this year is Mudvayne’s and Jellyroll’s first Rock Fest performance.
“Mudvayne was right on the top of a lot of people’s bucket lists,” Asher said.
Other Saturday performers include Skillet, Motionless In White, Starset, Shaman’s Harvest, From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Lacey Sturm, Dreams Aside, Velvet Chains, Divide The Fall, Eaon, Splitdriven, Crashing Atlas, The Rumours, 10,000 Days, Cowboys From Hell, Imperial Fall and Lake Effect.
Rock Fest has more to offer this year than just music. Attendees can also see some wrestling action. Heavy On Wrestling will present Erik Redbeard (known as Rowan in his WWE run), Silas Young and Ken Anderson, to provide a different kind of entertainment.
Select tickets are still available to attend Rock Fest. For tickets and more information on the festival visit rock-fest.com.