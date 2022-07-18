EAU CLAIRE — Get ready to jam out one last time at Country Jam USA’s current location on Crescent Avenue this weekend. Festival goers will see some current big names on country music radio hit the Nicolet Law Main Stage this year, some returning to Jam, others, making their debut.
It was announced in January that Country Jam had purchased nearly 160 acres on the west side of Highway T, along 20th Avenue. The goal is to build a more permanent festival grounds.
“For us to put our entire festival on one footprint is so exciting,” Jam organizer Kathy Wright told the Leader-Telegram at the time of the announcement. “We’re looking forward to creating a cool space for them. And it’s to expand our business model.”
The plan is to have the new grounds ready to host the festival in July 2023. This weekend will be the last hurrah on Crescent Ave. featuring some of the best artists country music has to offer right now.
Here’s the full lineup:
Thursday
The music kicks off on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Jordan Davis and Cody Johnson capping off the night.
Making his first appearance at Country Jam, Davis burst onto the country music scene with his debut album “Home State” in 2018. It produced chart-topping singles that dominated the airwaves including: “Singles You Up,” “Take It from Me” and “Slow Dance in A Parking Lot.” His sound is a unique blend of modern and classic country.
Davis will perform starting at 7:15 p.m., warming up the stage for Cody Johnson.
Cody Johnson is Thursday’s main headliner, who will be closing out the night. Johnson has been releasing music since 2006 but has seen more popularity in recent years with his latest album.
Having released eight albums, six being released independently and his two with a label, he has an extensive discography. On music streaming platforms Johnson’s most listened-to songs include, “‘Til You Can’t,” “Me and My Kind” and “Diamond in My Pocket.” He last played Jam in 2017.
“Cody Johnson is big Texas country; he’ll sell out stadiums down there,” Wright said. “There is one act every year that will knock your socks off, and this year will be Cody Johnson.”
Johnson’s performance is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
Other Thursday performers include Eric Chesser (2 p.m.), Larry Fleet (3:30 p.m.) and Diamond Rio (5:15 p.m.).
Friday
Friday’s Jam lineup starts with a local favorite and ends with a huge country band. The top two acts set to perform are Clay Walker and Little Big Town.
Walker is set to perform at 7:15 p.m. Making his debut in 1993, Walker has made a name for himself in the country music industry. With 11 albums under his belt, Walker has charted more than 25 singles over the course of his career.
Fans should expect him to perform some of his number ones including “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Open.” This performance marks his ninth at Jam.
Little Big Town is Friday’s headliner, closing the night starting at 9:30 p.m. They last played Jam in 2011. This country four piece has been making music together for over 20 years, producing many albums and hits to go with them.
The band has also received many awards and nominations including American Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and a Grammy. Their biggest songs include “Pontoon,” “Better Man,” “Girl Crush,” “Little White Church” and “Boondocks.”
Other Friday performers include Chris Kroeze (2 p.m.), Elvie Shane (3:30 p.m.) and Jimmie Allen (5:15 p.m.).
Saturday
Saturday’s lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names on country radio today.
Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch take the top spots on the last night of Jam 2022. McCreery opens up for Lynch at 7:15 p.m.
Getting his start on the popular competition singing show “American Idol,” McCreery has had success on country radio since winning the show in 2011. With his deep voice and catchy lyrics, he has a hand full of hits under his belt. This performance marks his Jam debut.
McCreery’s most recognizable tune include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “In Between” and two of his latest, “You Time” and “Damn Strait.”
Lynch will close out the 2022 festival, closing the show at 9:30 p.m. Not only will he close the show, but it was also recently announced that the Jam atmosphere will serve as the setting for his new music video for his song “Stars Like Confetti.” Lynch’s team will film around the grounds on Friday and Saturday.
Since making his debut in 2012, Lynch has shot to the top of the charts more than once. Fans will hear his biggest hits including: “Thinking ‘Bout You,” “Small Town Boy,” “Ridin’ Roads” and more. Lynch last played Jam in 2018.
Other Saturday performers include TikTok star Ashley Cooke (2 p.m.), Tracy Byrd (3:30 p.m.) and Chris Lane (5:15 p.m.).
Tickets for Country Jam are on sale now at countryjamwi.com.