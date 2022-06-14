CHIPPEWA FALLS — It’s music festival season in the Chippewa Valley and it kicks off this weekend with the Northwoods Blues Festival in Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls. This two day blues festival features some of the best blues talent in the country, as well as local and regional food choices.
In 2012, the Northwoods Blues Festival began in the Spooner area before it moved to its current location in 2019.
In that time, festival co-founder and CEO Steve Rheaume says they’ve been able to host some big blues names that have brought in pretty big crowds.
“(We’ve been) offering a high level of blues entertainment, we’ve had some of the greats,” Rheaume said. Some of those include Johnny Winter and Canned Heat; two artists who were also a part of the original Woodstock lineup in 1969.
The 2022 lineup has no shortage of well known blues musicians with Friday night starting with Harrison Primer and Chris Beard, and ending with John Primer and headliners The Bob’s of Blues.
As the name suggests, the band is made up of three Bobs; Bob Margolin, Bob Corritore and Bob Stroger along with a drummer. All of whom are jazz greats, having very successful careers.
The lineup for Saturday is special as it features each member of the band Southern Hospitality, each with their own individual bands. The will be followed by Mike Zito, who was just named Rock/Blues Artist of the Year.
“We had a headliner last year called Southern Hospitality. It was a group of three guys, each with their own bands,” Rheaume said. “They got done, they were so impressed with the Chippewa area that they said they want to come back and bring their own bands.”
So, Damon Fowler, JP Soars with The Red Hots and Victor Wainwright and The Train will warm up the stage for headliner Zito, before joining him back on stage for a blues jam at 10 p.m.
The music doesn’t stop there however. Attendees can join in on an after hours party at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W Central St. The party features Jay Stulo Band on Friday and The Tommy Bentz Band on Saturday.
“We try to come up with a twist to make it unique for people every time,” Rheaume said.
Along with the abundance of good music, attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of food and drink on the festival grounds. There will be a variety of food vendors there with trucks and stands offering something for every food taste.
Food options include things like ribs, fish, gyros, a menu from Wissota Chophouse, gyros, mini donuts and more. To wash it all down, drinks will be available for sale by the Chippewa Falls Lions Club. No carry-ins are allowed.
“We’re going to have great music and good food and great people and good weather; I think we’re going to be blessed here,” Rheaume said.
To ensure a great and safe experience for everybody, the festival will offer a free shuttle service that will take festival goers to the grounds from select hotels and campgrounds in the area, within a 15 mile radius of the park. Camping is available at Eagle Ridge Campground, 2302 Nelson Rd.
Rheahume says blues has been kept alive and well in the Chippewa Valley, but emphasizes just because it’s called the Northwoods Blues Festival doesn’t mean you have to be a blues fan to enjoy it.
“There’s a good backbone of blues people here, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a blues fan for this,” he said. “This is much more broad than just blues…You will enjoy it if you like really good guitar work and rock music.”
For more details about the artists performing visit the Northwoods Blues Festival website or find the festival on Facebook.