EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire resident Sarah Stackhouse has seen a lot of the world. Clad in her so-called “adventure shoes,” Stackhouse has spent years traveling, learning about different cultures and thinking about the importance of exchanges.
Exchanges, after all, comprise the main theme of Stackhouse’s new children’s book, “Opening Our Eyes to the World.”
Writing and illustrating “Opening Our Eyes to the World” was a labor of love for Stackhouse, who said she had always had the goal of writing a children’s book before her 25th year was up. After three months of writing, illustrating and printing, she finally reached that goal last December, just weeks before she turned 26.
“I’ve always had this idea that I wanted to write a children’s book and I wanted to be a published author when I was 25. And so, it was one of those things — it was a couple months before my 26th birthday and I was like, ‘Alright, it’s now or never. We’ve got to make it happen.’
“I really wanted to promote exchange, being a humanitarian, teaching kids at a younger age about cultures and languages and festivals and foods — basically everything diversity and everything international,” Stackhouse said. “I’ve found that a lot of people, or a lot of students, don’t necessarily find out about cultural exchanges and that kind of thing until they get to their high school.”
Stackhouse is an international admissions counselor at UW-Eau Claire. She had her first experience with international exchange during her senior year of high school, when she intermittently studied as an exchange student in Thailand from 2012 to 2014.
“That’s really where my passion for — I’d say everything international, but really for exchanges, cultural fluency, getting a more in-depth understanding of languages and things like that — came from,” Stackhouse explained.
But her international travel didn’t stop there. Stackhouse did a two-week study abroad program in China while obtaining her associate’s degree in business management from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She then went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in international business management from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland. Finally, she received her master’s in international education and globalization from the University of Bath in Bath, England.
“Opening Our Eyes to the World” reflects the experiences and lessons Stackhouse accumulated through her years of travel. She said the book was designed to be read to younger children by their parents, mentors or teachers. She used larger vocabulary — words like “wanderlust” and “humanity” — to spark conversations and get kids asking questions about travel and cultural exchange.
The story is told from the perspective of a button sewed onto a pair of “adventure shoes” as the button travels and sees the world. The concept was inspired by Stackhouse’s actual button-covered shoes, which she acquired in Thailand.
“Opening Our Eyes to the World” is available in shops across several states, including in Eau Claire at The Local Store and at Connell’s Family Orchard in Chippewa Falls. It can also be purchased through her website, lavenderandberriespublishing.com. Stackhouse said her goal is to keep her book available through local shops, rather than larger distribution centers or stores. She also sells “Opening Our Eyes to the World” themed puzzles and luggage tags.
But Stackhouse says it’s not about the money for her; it’s about the lesson.
“I love to write. Any way, shape or form — I love to write. I love to travel and to write about traveling and things like that,” she said. “It is a passion of mine. I don’t do it for the money or necessarily do it for the business side of things, but I do it to spread the idea — to spread the concept — of kindness and traveling and traveling to do good wherever you go.”
Stackhouse is currently working on new children’s books that she said will be of similar theme. She said she would love to do more local promotion for “Opening Our Eyes to the World,” which she believes can be made possible through the “great support” of her community.