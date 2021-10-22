EAU CLAIRE — Books can serve many purposes. They can educate us, entertain us, move us and ground us. Sometimes, they can even reshape our understanding of the world around us.
That is the very goal of the 22nd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival, poised to return for the first time since 2019 on Sunday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. But it may not look the same as some of the previous book festivals that have been hosted over the years.
Sara Meeks, marketing co-chair for the Chippewa Valley Book Festival, said the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the need for some changes. This year’s festival has been downsized by over 50%. Past festivals have featured around 20 events. This year’s will only feature six.
And, as has become the norm over the past year, all of these free and public events will be available virtually. Only three will be open to in-person attendance, as well as virtual attendance. The Chippewa Valley Book Festival organization had gotten some practice hosting two virtual events in the early spring.
“This year is going to be very interesting,” Meeks said in a phone interview. “We’ve had success with our virtual events and it’s nice to be able to give — even when it’s not a pandemic — it’s nice to be able to give our audience the ability to log in and participate from anywhere in the world, frankly.”
Plus, Meeks added, the virtual setup of this year’s festivities allows for participation from guest authors who may not have been able to attend otherwise.
Meeks said past book festivals have drawn in nearly 5,000 visitors. While the in-person venues may not be able to support quite so many people this year, she remains hopeful that those numbers can be matched virtually.
This year’s festivities will kick off with the Young Writers Read Showcase, where select students grades 3 through 8 will read original pieces on stage in the Grand Theatre. This event is not open to the public.
The public events will take place Monday through Friday. Participating authors will discuss topics relating to various genres, including mystery writing, witches in literature, self-identity and more.
The overarching purpose of these talks, Meeks said, is to start a conversation and get people thinking from a new perspective.
“It’s a celebration of the written word and its impact on the human experience,” Meeks said. “Anything that you can open people’s minds to through literature can really affect them in every aspect of their lives … It’s not just about reading for entertainment, although, obviously, that’s a part of it. It really is about starting a conversation and taking what we learn in these books and reshaping our minds, and then taking it into the community.”
Meeks has been involved with the Chippewa Valley Book Festival for four years. Through her experience with the festival, she said she now has a better understanding of all the ways books impact a community. She said it’s an amazing feeling to take new knowledge gathered from books with you in life, and to apply that knowledge to your real-life encounters.
The final portion of the Chippewa Valley Book Festival is also only for local students, and is not open to the public. Children’s literary authors will visit local schools and make presentations.
The last time this program was held, in 2019, 36 presentations were given at 27 local schools.
“It’s an amazing, huge program that really gets kids excited and lets them meet published authors,” Meeks said. “I remember that being an amazing and exciting event when that happened at my school, too.”
Participating authors from around the world
Lila Quintero Weaver, one of the featured authors, will discuss the intricacies and nuances of immigrating to the American Deep South from South America during the Jim Crow era and the civil rights movement. Her talk, titled, “South American Eyes in the American South,” will highlight her creative process and the important themes presented in her graphic memoir, “Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White.”
Weaver, based in Alabama, has been writing and illustrating her own work for around 20 years.
She moved from Argentina to Alabama with her family at the age of 5 in 1961. She had a front row seat to history as she bore witness to school desegregation and the marches from Selma, located just 27 miles from her home. Her novel, which focuses on the first decade after her family moved, offers a unique immigrant’s perspective of a time and place in which Latinx immigrants are not always associated.
“I hope that (the audience) will become maybe more curious about learning about an aspect of the Deep South that perhaps they have never been exposed to,” Weaver said in a phone interview.
Her virtual discussion, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, is sponsored in part by UW-Stout.
Brian Freeman, the author officially designated with continuing Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne franchise, will discuss his novel, “The Deep, Deep Snow,” during an in-person and virtual presentation titled, “A Thrill a Minute: The Twists and Turns of Mystery Writing.”
The award-winning author will discuss his creative process after 17 years in the business, changes in the book world for writers and readers, and the challenges of taking over an iconic action hero. Freeman has been the official author of the Bourne franchise for almost three years now. Universal Pictures has also auctioned the rights of Freeman’s novel, “Infinite.” He is hopeful there will be a film based on the novel in the coming years.
“I hope (the audience) has a lot of fun,” the Minnesota-based author said in a phone interview. “And I hope folds take away some knowledge of what it’s like to actually put a thriller together. I try not to write just sort of traditional thrillers. I really like to write thrillers that have kind of an emotional heart to them. I want to talk about how I do that and what I hope readers take away from that experience.”
Freeman will present at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
He said he is excited to return to a live stage for the first time in around 19 months.
“I can’t wait to actually see the readers in person again,” Freeman said. “It’s been great being able to do virtual events during the pandemic, and I’ve had a chance to reach out to readers who aren’t just local, but are around the country and around the world, but there’s still no substitute for being in a room with readers and having the chance to see their faces and answer questions live.”
Kate Moore, an author based out of England, is scheduled to speak at the festival virtually on Thursday. During her presentation, titled “History’s Forgotten Heroine and Modern Lessons,” Moore will discuss historical figure Elizabeth Packard, about whom Moore had written a novel.
The novel, titled “The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight For Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear,” outlines Packard’s story as a housewife who was institutionalized for defying her husband in 19th century Illinois. Moore will talk about the research she did in preparation for writing her novel, and she will delve into the little-known facts and history of Elizabeth Packard and her fight for justice.
“Through her dramatic, compelling and — ultimately — inspiring story,” Moore said in an emailed statement, “I explore the ways that women have long been silenced by claims that we are crazy — something that still happens to this day — yet also chart the empowerment that follows when, like Elizabeth, we simply refuse to be silenced and instead use our voices to change the world.”
Moore has been a full-time writer since 2014. She has written or contributed to around 20 books of varying genres. Her novel, “The Radium Girls,” was a New York Times bestseller.
Moore said she is grateful to the Chippewa Valley Book Festival for inviting her to speak, and she warmly welcomes anyone who’d like to attend.
“I love the opportunity to meet readers and answer their questions,” Moore said. “It’s also a gift to be able to champion forgotten heroines like Elizabeth Packard and share her story with a wider audience. I hope the audience of such events not only find them culturally stimulating, even inspiring or empowering, but also mesmerising. Her story is a spellbinding one. On a wider note, any event that gets people reading and talking about books has to be a good thing in my book (pun intended!).”