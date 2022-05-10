EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence and “Fiddler on the Roof” are a perfect match.
Season 5 of Broadway shows is coming to the Pablo Center later this year and the first to be announced is none other than the Broadway touring production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” The Pablo center shared the announcement on Monday, May 2.
Rich with musical hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;” “If I Were A Rich Man;” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and life, love and laughter.
“‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is this timeless tale of tradition and breaking tradition, and this cyclical pattern of refugees around the world,” he says. “The music is timeless. Even if you haven’t seen the show, you know the song ‘Matchmaker, Matchmaker’ or ‘If I Were a Rich Man.’ Gwen Stefani covered it,” Solomon Reynolds, who plays Perchik in the show, told Style Weekly in April.
Taking place around 1905 in the Pale of Settlement, the musical centers on Tevye, a man dedicated to upholding his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as they are challenged by the world around him. Meanwhile, violence by the Russians against the Jewish population escalates until the tsar finally evicts Tevye and his family from their village.
The setting of the show is the western region of the Russian Empire that included much of modern-day Ukraine. The events in the show are similar to current events happening today in Ukraine, despite the production having been written in 1964.
“It seems like no matter where we are in history, we will always have the stories of refugees with us, and unfortunately ‘Fiddler’ will always be relevant,” Reynold’s said.
The touring production of “Fiddler on the Roof” has been enjoyed by audiences across America and has received good reviews.
The New York Times called the show “electrifying” and a “superb new production.” New York Magazine called it “fresh, funny and gorgeous.”
Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and, the team behind “South Pacific” and “The King and I,” bring a fresh and authentic vision to a beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, “Fiddler on the Roof” will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
There will be two performances at The Pablo Center; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the RCU Theater.
Tickets start at $55 plus fees and are available at pablocenter.org.