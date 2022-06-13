EAU CLAIRE — The stage is set for another exciting season at the Pablo Center at the Confluence and its staff are excited to welcome those from the Chippewa Valley and beyond to enjoy well known and world class talent over the course of the 2022-23 season.
The season consists of over 250 performing, literary, and live music events showcasing a range of crowd favorites, international tours, local features and presentations by partnering arts groups. Around 100 of those shows are presented by Pablo, about 100 more are presented by UW-Eau Claire and the rest of the shows are put on by partnering organizations like Eau Claire Jazz Fest and the Eau Claire Children’s Theater.
In crafting this line up, Pablo Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson says there was a focus of keeping shows affordable for families and providing diversity of shows.
“(By diversity I mean) shows that’s inclusive of our entire community. So, something that everyone would want to come see, and to ensure that no portion of our portion doesn’t feel that the Pablo Center doesn’t represent them in some way,” Anderson said.
Season 5 performances have been scheduled based on touring routes and what is going to keep ticket prices the most affordable for people and their families who want to come and experience Pablo Center. This means that most of the shows are part of an artist’s tour and not stand alone shows. Shows are also strategically scattered so that multiple big shows are not performing in the same month.
“It starts a year to a year and a half ahead of time… trying to stitch together this tapestry that really creates an entire season for us,” Anderson said. “We try to stagger things throughout the academic calendar.”
This season the calendar is filled with talent from all over the world as part of two new mini series at Pablo; the Broadway series and the Legends series.
The Broadway series is bringing four different touring Broadway productions for a total of 14 performances over the course of the year starting with “Anastasia” on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Following “Anastasia” is the previously announced production “Fiddler on the Roof,” which will take over the RCU Theatre stage Nov. 22 and 23.
Kicking off 2023 is the musical comedy “The Book of Mormon” which will make a tour stop in Eau Claire Jan. 21 and 22 2023.
Closing out the Broadway series is the 25th anniversary tour of the classic musical “Chicago” on March 10 and 11 2023.
“I’m beyond thrilled with the way our Broadway series came together, and what it’s going to mean to the community to have access to,” Anderson said.
Along with the Broadway series comes world class musical and stage performances as part of the Legends series by popular artists who have become household names.
Kicking off season five and the Legends series on Sept. 11 is international, multi-platinum selling, acclaimed singer and an ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes. Having sold more than 48 million units globally, she has won two Grammy awards. Her hit song “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank #4 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song.”
Joining Rhimes as part of the Legends series is indie/folk band Dead Horses, singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, duo John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett, Postmodern Jukebox, among many other big names.
There are also a few acts returning to Pablo Center after popular and successful season 4 shows including local favorites and cover bands the Chippewa Valley loves including: Chris Kroeze, Charlie Berens, Hairball, Steely Dane and many others.
In addition, Pablo Center’s visual arts lineup is also on high display with 19 exhibitions scheduled in their three gallery spaces. The season notably marks the return of annual offerings, the Confluence of Art Annual, First Nations Contemporary Arts Exhibits, and Fabulous Florals & Fine Art, as well as a spotlight of works from the region’s artist leaders, teachers and master creators.
Guests can also catch performance by artists out of UW-Eau Claire and shows by local choirs and theatres such as UW-Eau Claire Theatre, CVSO, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre and others.
Since announcing the lineup to members on Friday, Anderson said the feedback about it has been pretty positive.
“What we heard from members over the weekend was universal accolades around the complete diversity of booking, but also the quality of shows that are in the calendar,” Anderson said. “We’ve been hearing people saying ‘Oh my goodness, we’re going to struggle to choose what we are going to go see and when.’”
The full season 5 calendar and show details can be found on pablocenter.org. Pablo’s talent buyers have spent the past few years listening to people and learning what they want to see. Anderson says they’ve created a lineup that is truly reflective of the Chippewa Valley.
“It’s the great equalizer when the lights start to go down and we can get rid of all the things that divide us as people, we can just laugh, cry, sing along together; there’s no greater equalizer than that,” Anderson said.
Anderson says if people haven’t experienced the Pablo Center yet, season 5 is the time to do it. Pablo works hard to make it affordable and welcome to everyone. Come as you are and enjoy the shows and experience the building.
“I want to see people in blaze orange and camo pants next to someone in a tuxedo,” Anderson said. “It’s about sharing in human experiences together, and that’s how I want this region to do so here at the Pablo Center.”