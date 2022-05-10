ALTOONA — The City of Altoona and Eau Claire Area EDC celebrated the 2022 Champion of Arts recipient — Jason Jon Anderson, Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, at River Prairie Festival last week.
Presented annually, the award recognizes a community leader for exceptional advocacy, innovation and sustained collaborations within the arts community of the Chippewa Valley, according to a press release.
Anderson, who grew up in Chippewa Falls, has had a long career in entertainment that has taken him all over the country, but got involved with the Pablo Center when he joined the Confluence Council board in 2015 while serving as the Director of Conferences and Event Production at UW-Eau Claire.
In 2017, he got tapped to serve as the Interim Executive Director to oversee the opening of the building. He decided to apply to the position and took over permanently in spring 2018.
The building wasn’t open for two years before it was closed.
On March 12th, 2020, the Pablo Center was shuttered due to a government mandate in response to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson immediately started thinking about how the area arts organizations, including the Pablo Center, were going to make it through what was then thought to be a 90 day closure with large amounts of operating costs.
“I told the staff that day the path forward was one of two ways; ethier through business interruption insurance or some sort of government aid package,” Anderson said.
Shortly after, he received a call from Gary Witt, CEO of Pabst Theater Group, who pitched starting an organization with First Avenue’s Dayna Frank with the goal of advocating for pandemic relief funds to be given to independent entertainment venues and festivals.
Together they promptly began organizing a coalition of regional venues to form NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).
41 precinct captains were created to advocate locally and nationally for federal relief on behalf of shuttered live music venues, artists and promoters. Currently, Anderson serves NIVA as the Wisconsin Advocacy Captain as well as the Vice President of the Heartland Chapter, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
His role was not only to advocate with legislators and administrations for the funds, but to ensure communication with organizations throughout the pandemic regarding these resources.
Anderson’s efforts resulted in Wisconsin receiving $231,046,159.00 in federal funds for entities. The greater Chippewa Valley received $15,489,303 across 19 organizations.
He also helped organizations through the grant application and appeals process serving as their direct advocate. Anderson still plays an active role in NIVA and deeply loves these cultural institutions that make the Chippewa Valley an amazing place to live and visit.
“I’m grateful that the cultural organizations and festivals and movie theaters that call the Chippewa Valley home are going to continue to be here,” he said.
While Anderson is honored to be recognized he says this award is a tribute to our region.
“The rest of the NIVA captains and so many people did tremendous work,” he said. “If I played a role in that, that’s great.
Anderson is looking forward to doing more work and advocacy on behalf of independent venues and local festivals; moving forward from doing what is needed to survive, to doing what is needed to thrive.
Anderson can see the lights of the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild on from his office in the Pablo Center, and that means more to him than any award he is given.
“It means more to me that the region that I call home, and the people who’ve worked so hard to ensure that a building like Pablo Center can be here, that their organizations are still here and that families still have access to the greatest exploration of human kind, which is really our artist endeavors that we undertake together.”