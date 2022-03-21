EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will host its third and final touring Broadway production of the season this week. Witness everyday objects come to life with the percussive, foot-stomping, heart-thumping music of “STOMP.”
“STOMP” will take over the RCU Theatre stage during four productions between March 25 and 27.
This 1991 Broadway classic features a combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy comprising a joyful, witty and wordless show that has been seen all around the world. Sit back and enjoy as an eight-member cast with energy to burn creates beautiful music and sly humor with nothing but found objects, including Zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes, matchboxes and kitchen sinks.
Unlike your average Broadway production, “STOMP” does not feature a traditional narrative. Rather, “it is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.”
Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of the Pablo Center, said “STOMP” was originally slated for March 2020. It would’ve been the venue’s premiere Broadway production had the pandemic not brought all performances to a screeching halt that very month.
Despite the delay, Anderson said “STOMP” will be the perfect production for capping off this season’s Broadway shows at the Pablo.
We can all look back on memories of creating percussive music on everyday items as kids, he said, and there’s a power behind the feeling of a strong beat reverberating through your chest.
“It’s not so much about singing your favorite songs as it is feeling and responding to a percussive beat,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a great way to have a two-hour show.”
Anderson said the Pablo Center has noted exceptionally positive reactions from the public in regards to hosting touring Broadway productions — something that had always been a defining goal for the arts venue. While the Pablo Center is not yet prepared to share the specifics of next season’s performance lineup, Anderson did confirm: “We have a robust Broadway season for next year. I’m really excited to see how the public has responded.”
This will also mark the Pablo’s first Broadway production free of COVID-19 safety restrictions, which were lifted at the venue on March 12.
Since the Pablo Center ceased requiring that patrons wear face masks and present proof of full vaccination status — or the results from a negative COVID-19 test — Anderson said the venue has received mostly positive reactions from the public. For every one negative phone call Anderson has received about the change, he said, he has received 10 positive phone calls.
“The protocols could change, but we wouldn’t be the only thing affected, I think,” Anderson explained. “We’re all very aware of where we are, so although we’re watching and although the CDC is still encouraging masks, we’re not requiring that. We continue to have our air ionizers on and treating the air here within the facility. Our staff are all vaccinated and wearing masks. We’re trying to do our best to keep our staff and the public as safe as we can.”
Anderson said the Pablo Center will continue partnering with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to accommodate for any shifting trends in the pandemic. In the meantime, Anderson has noted a slight uptick in attendance since March 12.
“Live and performing arts have long been a way to explore the human condition or to escape from it,” Anderson said. “... Some people may attribute that to a modern-day version of going to church or having some type of connected, shared experience, but human beings, for as long as we have recorded history, have gathered in celebration of some art form.”