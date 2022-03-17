MENOMONIE — With everything going on in the world right now, comedian Paula Poundstone knows just how powerful a night of blissful laughter can be. And she knows that it won’t fix all the world’s problems, but it’ll at least offer a nice change of pace from reality.
Poundstone is slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East.
Poundstone, who has performed standup for 43 years, is best known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit. In “Time” magazine’s March 2020 “Best of” issue, Poundstone’s HBO special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” was listed as one of “The 5 Funniest Stand-up Specials Ever.”
She was the first female comic to perform at the White House Correspondents dinner in its 73rd year. Poundstone was also the first female standup to win the ACE award for “Best Comedy Special on Cable Television” in its fifth year.
In addition to stand-up comedy, Poundstone hosts her own comedy podcast, works as a weekly panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!,” and she is a critically acclaimed, award-winning author.
In over four decades of comedy, Poundstone said her passion for the profession is driven by one thing: love.
“It’s the best job in the world. It just is,” Poundstone told the Leader-Telegram during a phone interview. “The audience is my best friend. And I’m sure every therapist in the world cringes when they hear that, or they rub their hands together thinking they’ll make money off of it, but they are. The experience of being in front of a crowd, telling my little jokes — there’s an oasis quality about it sometimes. Everything else just sort of stops for a little while and we just laugh.”
Poundstone, who grew up in small-town Massachusetts, said she had always known she wanted to be a comedic performer of some sort. She didn’t get into stand-up until the age of 19, when she was bussing tables in Boston.
“They happened to start up an open mic night kind of setup in Boston, and so I jumped in,” Poundstone explained. “It was really just time and place.”
Outside of comedy, Poundstone says she spends a majority of her time dealing with animal waste. With a laugh, she explained how she currently has two dogs, 10 cats and a worm farm of over 4,000 worms. When she’s not delighting audiences on stage, she’s selling worm waste — it’s good for the plants, she said.
Now based in Santa Monica, Calif., Poundstone says the pandemic has given her a new appreciation for the effects that comedy can have on people.
After putting her shows on hold for around 15 non-consecutive months, the comedian returned to the stage once again in February. She noted how interesting it is to see how eagerly people will “suck up the opportunity to laugh” after a long period of isolation, which widely exacerbated a mental health crisis in the United States.
“We were being told by experts in that field long before the pandemic that we were in a mental health crisis in our country,” Poundstone said. “Then along comes this thing that creates anxiety, job loss, takes away our social life — and we are social creatures — and, man, we are through the roof with mental health problems.”
She continued: “Laughing for a night is really helpful. It’s not going to solve everything, but it’s like in those movies where somebody is rescuing somebody and there’s limited oxygen. And the person does something heroic — I don’t know, cuts some rope or unties some knots or something — and then he runs back to the oxygen and takes another gulp, and then he runs back and does more stuff. Laughter is the oxygen. It’s helpful.”
And though Poundstone remains adamant that the pandemic is not yet in our rearview mirror, she recognizes that people “can’t go without that oxygen for long.”
Admission to Poundstone’s Mabel performance is $51. Limited tickets are available for purchase at mabeltainter.org.
For more information about Poundstone, visit paulapoundstone.com. Her podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” is also available on her website and all streaming platforms.